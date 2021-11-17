Oddsmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Terry McLaurin ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. McLaurin and the Washington Football Team (3-6) play the Carolina Panthers (5-5) in Week 11 at Bank of America Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season McLaurin has 49 catches (84 targets), leading his team with 632 receiving yards (70.2 per game) plus four touchdowns.

McLaurin has been the target of 26.9% (84 total) of his team's 312 passing attempts this season.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, McLaurin has been on the receiving end of 22.6% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have called a pass in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for McLaurin's matchup with the Panthers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Carolina

McLaurin is averaging four receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Panthers, 52.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (56.5).

McLaurin has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Panthers.

This week McLaurin will face the NFL's best pass defense (194.3 yards allowed per game).

The Panthers have allowed 13 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are eighth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Buccaneers last week, McLaurin was targeted eight times and picked up 59 yards on six receptions.

McLaurin has caught 16 passes on 27 targets for 204 yards and one touchdown, averaging 68.0 yards during his last three games.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 84 26.9% 49 632 4 7 22.6% J.D. McKissic 46 14.7% 37 367 1 1 3.2% Ricky Seals-Jones 35 11.2% 23 230 2 11 35.5% Adam Humphries 30 9.6% 21 225 0 1 3.2%

Powered By Data Skrive