November 17, 2021
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Washington vs. Carolina

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Terry McLaurin ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. McLaurin and the Washington Football Team (3-6) play the Carolina Panthers (5-5) in Week 11 at Bank of America Stadium.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season McLaurin has 49 catches (84 targets), leading his team with 632 receiving yards (70.2 per game) plus four touchdowns.
  • McLaurin has been the target of 26.9% (84 total) of his team's 312 passing attempts this season.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, McLaurin has been on the receiving end of 22.6% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have called a pass in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • McLaurin is averaging four receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Panthers, 52.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (56.5).
  • McLaurin has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Panthers.
  • This week McLaurin will face the NFL's best pass defense (194.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Panthers have allowed 13 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are eighth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Buccaneers last week, McLaurin was targeted eight times and picked up 59 yards on six receptions.
  • McLaurin has caught 16 passes on 27 targets for 204 yards and one touchdown, averaging 68.0 yards during his last three games.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

84

26.9%

49

632

4

7

22.6%

J.D. McKissic

46

14.7%

37

367

1

1

3.2%

Ricky Seals-Jones

35

11.2%

23

230

2

11

35.5%

Adam Humphries

30

9.6%

21

225

0

1

3.2%

