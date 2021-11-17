AAC foes will clash when the Tulane Green Wave (1-9, 0-0 AAC) meet the South Florida Bulls (2-8, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for Tulane vs. South Florida

Over/Under Insights

Tulane and its opponents have combined to score more than 60.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

South Florida and its opponents have combined to score more than 60.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

Saturday's total is 9.6 points higher than the combined 50.9 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 11.0 points fewer than the 71.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Green Wave games this season is 62.9, 2.4 points more than Saturday's total of 60.5.

In 2021, games involving the Bulls have averaged a total of 56.9 points, 3.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Tulane Stats and Trends

Tulane has four wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Green Wave have been favored by 5.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Tulane's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Green Wave put up 9.6 fewer points per game (25.8) than the Bulls give up (35.4).

The Green Wave rack up 117.9 fewer yards per game (368.7) than the Bulls give up per matchup (486.6).

The Green Wave have turned the ball over four more times (20 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (16) this season.

South Florida Stats and Trends

South Florida is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Bulls have an against-the-spread record of 5-3 in their eight games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

South Florida's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 10 opportunities (60%).

The Bulls score 11.0 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Green Wave surrender (36.1).

South Florida is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 36.1 points.

The Bulls rack up 87.6 fewer yards per game (359.1) than the Green Wave give up (446.7).

This year the Bulls have turned the ball over 19 times, six more than the Green Wave's takeaways (13).

Season Stats