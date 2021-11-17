Publish date:
Tulsa vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tulsa vs. Temple
Over/Under Insights
- Tulsa and its opponents have combined to put up more than 51 points in six of nine games this season.
- Temple's games have gone over 51 points in four of nine chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 10.3 points higher than the combined 40.7 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 65.6 points per game, 14.6 more than this contest's over/under.
- Golden Hurricane games this season feature an average total of 55.9 points, a number 4.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 54.0 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 3.0 points more than this game's over/under.
Tulsa Stats and Trends
- In Tulsa's 10 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- Tulsa's games this year have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (six times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Golden Hurricane rack up 23.5 points per game, 13.3 fewer than the Owls give up per contest (36.8).
- The Golden Hurricane average 432.2 yards per game, 36.4 more yards than the 395.8 the Owls allow per contest.
- Tulsa is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team picks up over 395.8 yards.
- This year, the Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 19 times, eight more than the Owls' takeaways (11).
Temple Stats and Trends
- Temple has covered the spread two times this season.
- This season, the Owls are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 21.5 points or more.
- Temple's games this season have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Owls average 11.6 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Golden Hurricane give up (28.8).
- When Temple scores more than 28.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Owls collect 295.9 yards per game, 90.7 fewer yards than the 386.6 the Golden Hurricane give up.
- When Temple totals more than 386.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Owls have turned the ball over four more times (17 total) than the Golden Hurricane have forced a turnover (13) this season.
Season Stats
|Tulsa
|Stats
|Temple
23.5
Avg. Points Scored
17.2
28.8
Avg. Points Allowed
36.8
432.2
Avg. Total Yards
295.9
386.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
395.8
19
Giveaways
17
13
Takeaways
11