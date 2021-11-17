AAC foes will clash when the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-6, 0-0 AAC) meet the Temple Owls (3-7, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for Tulsa vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

Tulsa and its opponents have combined to put up more than 51 points in six of nine games this season.

Temple's games have gone over 51 points in four of nine chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 10.3 points higher than the combined 40.7 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 65.6 points per game, 14.6 more than this contest's over/under.

Golden Hurricane games this season feature an average total of 55.9 points, a number 4.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 54.0 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 3.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

In Tulsa's 10 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

Tulsa's games this year have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (six times in nine games with a set point total).

The Golden Hurricane rack up 23.5 points per game, 13.3 fewer than the Owls give up per contest (36.8).

The Golden Hurricane average 432.2 yards per game, 36.4 more yards than the 395.8 the Owls allow per contest.

Tulsa is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team picks up over 395.8 yards.

This year, the Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 19 times, eight more than the Owls' takeaways (11).

Temple Stats and Trends

Temple has covered the spread two times this season.

This season, the Owls are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 21.5 points or more.

Temple's games this season have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Owls average 11.6 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Golden Hurricane give up (28.8).

When Temple scores more than 28.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Owls collect 295.9 yards per game, 90.7 fewer yards than the 386.6 the Golden Hurricane give up.

When Temple totals more than 386.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Owls have turned the ball over four more times (17 total) than the Golden Hurricane have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Season Stats