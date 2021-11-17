The UCF Knights (6-4) and UConn Huskies (1-9) will clash in a matchup at the Bounce House in Orlando, Florida.

Odds for UCF vs. UConn

Over/Under Insights

UCF and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in seven of 10 games this season.

In 33.3% of UConn's games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 55.5.

Saturday's total is 8.2 points higher than the combined 47.3 PPG average of the two teams.

The 64 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 8.5 more than the 55.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Knights games this season is 61.4, 5.9 points above Saturday's total of 55.5.

In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 53.6 points, 1.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UCF Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UCF is 3-7-0 this year.

The Knights covered the spread in their only game when favored by 30.5 points or more.

UCF's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).

The Knights average 4.8 fewer points per game (32.0) than the Huskies surrender (36.8).

When UCF puts up more than 36.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Knights rack up 397.4 yards per game, 43.9 fewer yards than the 441.3 the Huskies allow per outing.

UCF is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out over 441.3 yards.

The Knights have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (12).

UConn Stats and Trends

UConn has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Huskies have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 30.5 points or more this season.

UConn has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this season (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Huskies put up 11.9 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Knights allow (27.2).

When UConn records more than 27.2 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Huskies collect 117.1 fewer yards per game (263.3) than the Knights give up per contest (380.4).

This year the Huskies have turned the ball over 18 times, one more than the Knights' takeaways (17).

