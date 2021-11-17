Publish date:
UCF vs. UConn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UCF vs. UConn
Over/Under Insights
- UCF and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in seven of 10 games this season.
- In 33.3% of UConn's games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 55.5.
- Saturday's total is 8.2 points higher than the combined 47.3 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 64 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 8.5 more than the 55.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Knights games this season is 61.4, 5.9 points above Saturday's total of 55.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 53.6 points, 1.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.
UCF Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UCF is 3-7-0 this year.
- The Knights covered the spread in their only game when favored by 30.5 points or more.
- UCF's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).
- The Knights average 4.8 fewer points per game (32.0) than the Huskies surrender (36.8).
- When UCF puts up more than 36.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Knights rack up 397.4 yards per game, 43.9 fewer yards than the 441.3 the Huskies allow per outing.
- UCF is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out over 441.3 yards.
- The Knights have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (12).
UConn Stats and Trends
- UConn has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- The Huskies have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 30.5 points or more this season.
- UConn has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this season (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Huskies put up 11.9 fewer points per game (15.3) than the Knights allow (27.2).
- When UConn records more than 27.2 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Huskies collect 117.1 fewer yards per game (263.3) than the Knights give up per contest (380.4).
- This year the Huskies have turned the ball over 18 times, one more than the Knights' takeaways (17).
Season Stats
|UCF
|Stats
|UConn
32.0
Avg. Points Scored
15.3
27.2
Avg. Points Allowed
36.8
397.4
Avg. Total Yards
263.3
380.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
441.3
14
Giveaways
18
17
Takeaways
12