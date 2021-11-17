Publish date:
UCLA vs. USC College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UCLA vs. USC
Over/Under Insights
- UCLA and its opponents have combined for 65.5 points just two times this season.
- USC's games have gone over 65.5 points in four of nine chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 63 points per game, 2.5 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 56.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Bruins games have an average total of 61.2 points this season, 4.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 57.5 PPG average total in Trojans games this season is 8.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.
UCLA Stats and Trends
- UCLA has six wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- The Bruins are 4-2 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.
- UCLA's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- The Bruins rack up 4.5 more points per game (33.4) than the Trojans surrender (28.9).
- UCLA is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 28.9 points.
- The Bruins collect 27.7 more yards per game (424.3) than the Trojans allow per contest (396.6).
- UCLA is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team totals over 396.6 yards.
- The Bruins have 10 giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 15 takeaways .
USC Stats and Trends
- USC has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.
- This year, the Trojans are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- USC's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
- The Trojans put up just 2.2 more points per game (29.6) than the Bruins allow (27.4).
- USC is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 27.4 points.
- The Trojans average 49.9 more yards per game (441.3) than the Bruins give up (391.4).
- In games that USC churns out more than 391.4 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- This year the Trojans have turned the ball over 16 times, one more than the Bruins' takeaways (15).
Season Stats
|UCLA
|Stats
|USC
33.4
Avg. Points Scored
29.6
27.4
Avg. Points Allowed
28.9
424.3
Avg. Total Yards
441.3
391.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
396.6
10
Giveaways
16
15
Takeaways
15