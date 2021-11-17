Pac-12 opponents will clash when the UCLA Bruins (6-4, 0-0 Pac-12) battle the USC Trojans (4-5, 0-0 Pac-12).

Odds for UCLA vs. USC

Over/Under Insights

UCLA and its opponents have combined for 65.5 points just two times this season.

USC's games have gone over 65.5 points in four of nine chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 63 points per game, 2.5 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 56.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Bruins games have an average total of 61.2 points this season, 4.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 57.5 PPG average total in Trojans games this season is 8.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

UCLA Stats and Trends

UCLA has six wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Bruins are 4-2 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.

UCLA's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Bruins rack up 4.5 more points per game (33.4) than the Trojans surrender (28.9).

UCLA is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 28.9 points.

The Bruins collect 27.7 more yards per game (424.3) than the Trojans allow per contest (396.6).

UCLA is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team totals over 396.6 yards.

The Bruins have 10 giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 15 takeaways .

USC Stats and Trends

USC has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.

This year, the Trojans are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

USC's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Trojans put up just 2.2 more points per game (29.6) than the Bruins allow (27.4).

USC is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 27.4 points.

The Trojans average 49.9 more yards per game (441.3) than the Bruins give up (391.4).

In games that USC churns out more than 391.4 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

This year the Trojans have turned the ball over 16 times, one more than the Bruins' takeaways (15).

Season Stats