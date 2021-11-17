The Utah State Aggies (8-2, 0-0 MWC) face a MWC matchup with the Wyoming Cowboys (5-5, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for Utah State vs. Wyoming

Over/Under Insights

Utah State and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in five of 10 games (50%) this season.

Wyoming's games have gone over 52.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 55.4 points per game, 2.9 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 4.8 points greater than the 47.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Aggies games this season feature an average total of 62.7 points, a number 10.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.5 over/under in this game is 5.6 points above the 46.9 average total in Cowboys games this season.

Utah State Stats and Trends

In Utah State's 10 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Aggies have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.

Utah State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

The Aggies put up 33.4 points per game, 11.9 more than the Cowboys allow per contest (21.5).

When Utah State puts up more than 21.5 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Aggies collect 468.4 yards per game, 137.6 more yards than the 330.8 the Cowboys allow per outing.

When Utah State picks up more than 330.8 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over 16 times this season, five more turnovers than the Cowboys have forced (11).

Wyoming Stats and Trends

In Wyoming's 10 games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Cowboys have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in two chances).

Wyoming's games this season have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Cowboys put up 4.2 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Aggies surrender (26.2).

Wyoming is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 26.2 points.

The Cowboys collect 55.7 fewer yards per game (342.0) than the Aggies allow (397.7).

Wyoming is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses more than 397.7 yards.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 16 times this season, one more turnover than the Aggies have forced (15).

Season Stats