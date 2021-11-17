Publish date:
Utah State vs. Wyoming College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Utah State vs. Wyoming
Over/Under Insights
- Utah State and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in five of 10 games (50%) this season.
- Wyoming's games have gone over 52.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 55.4 points per game, 2.9 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 4.8 points greater than the 47.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Aggies games this season feature an average total of 62.7 points, a number 10.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52.5 over/under in this game is 5.6 points above the 46.9 average total in Cowboys games this season.
Utah State Stats and Trends
- In Utah State's 10 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
- This season, the Aggies have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 5.5 points or more.
- Utah State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
- The Aggies put up 33.4 points per game, 11.9 more than the Cowboys allow per contest (21.5).
- When Utah State puts up more than 21.5 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- The Aggies collect 468.4 yards per game, 137.6 more yards than the 330.8 the Cowboys allow per outing.
- When Utah State picks up more than 330.8 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
- The Aggies have turned the ball over 16 times this season, five more turnovers than the Cowboys have forced (11).
Wyoming Stats and Trends
- In Wyoming's 10 games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Cowboys have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Wyoming's games this season have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Cowboys put up 4.2 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Aggies surrender (26.2).
- Wyoming is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 26.2 points.
- The Cowboys collect 55.7 fewer yards per game (342.0) than the Aggies allow (397.7).
- Wyoming is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team amasses more than 397.7 yards.
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over 16 times this season, one more turnover than the Aggies have forced (15).
Season Stats
|Utah State
|Stats
|Wyoming
33.4
Avg. Points Scored
22.0
26.2
Avg. Points Allowed
21.5
468.4
Avg. Total Yards
342.0
397.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
330.8
16
Giveaways
16
15
Takeaways
11