Pac-12 foes will battle when the No. 24 Utah Utes (7-3, 0-0 Pac-12) meet the No. 4 Oregon Ducks (9-1, 0-0 Pac-12).

Odds for Utah vs. Oregon

Over/Under Insights

Utah has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points in six of nine games this season.

In 50% of Oregon's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 59.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 71, is 12.0 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.6 fewer than the 59 over/under in this contest.

The Utes and their opponents score an average of 52.7 points per game, 6.3 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Ducks have averaged a total of 56.7 points, 2.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Utah Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Utah is 4-5-0 this year.

The Utes have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in seven chances).

Utah's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of nine opportunities (77.8%).

The Utes put up 35.7 points per game, 13.1 more than the Ducks allow per outing (22.6).

Utah is 4-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.6 points.

The Utes collect 70.3 more yards per game (438.0) than the Ducks allow per contest (367.7).

Utah is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team churns out more than 367.7 yards.

This year, the Utes have 11 turnovers, eight fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (19).

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Ducks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Oregon's games this season have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Ducks score 11.5 more points per game (35.3) than the Utes allow (23.8).

When Oregon puts up more than 23.8 points, it is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Ducks rack up 441.3 yards per game, 95.6 more yards than the 345.7 the Utes allow.

When Oregon amasses more than 345.7 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Ducks have 11 giveaways this season, while the Utes have 12 takeaways .

Season Stats