Publish date:
Utah vs. Oregon College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Utah vs. Oregon
Over/Under Insights
- Utah has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points in six of nine games this season.
- In 50% of Oregon's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 59.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 71, is 12.0 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.6 fewer than the 59 over/under in this contest.
- The Utes and their opponents score an average of 52.7 points per game, 6.3 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Ducks have averaged a total of 56.7 points, 2.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Utah Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Utah is 4-5-0 this year.
- The Utes have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in seven chances).
- Utah's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of nine opportunities (77.8%).
- The Utes put up 35.7 points per game, 13.1 more than the Ducks allow per outing (22.6).
- Utah is 4-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.6 points.
- The Utes collect 70.3 more yards per game (438.0) than the Ducks allow per contest (367.7).
- Utah is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team churns out more than 367.7 yards.
- This year, the Utes have 11 turnovers, eight fewer than the Ducks have takeaways (19).
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- The Ducks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3 points or more.
- Oregon's games this season have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- The Ducks score 11.5 more points per game (35.3) than the Utes allow (23.8).
- When Oregon puts up more than 23.8 points, it is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- The Ducks rack up 441.3 yards per game, 95.6 more yards than the 345.7 the Utes allow.
- When Oregon amasses more than 345.7 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- The Ducks have 11 giveaways this season, while the Utes have 12 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Utah
|Stats
|Oregon
35.7
Avg. Points Scored
35.3
23.8
Avg. Points Allowed
22.6
438.0
Avg. Total Yards
441.3
345.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
367.7
11
Giveaways
11
12
Takeaways
19