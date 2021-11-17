Publish date:
UTEP vs. Rice College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UTEP vs. Rice
Over/Under Insights
- UTEP and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in four of nine games this season.
- In 80% of Rice's games this season (8/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 47.
- The two teams combine to average 43.4 points per game, 3.6 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 12.2 points lower than the 59.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Miners games this season is 52.7, 5.7 points above Saturday's total of 47.
- The 51.9 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 4.9 points more than this game's over/under.
UTEP Stats and Trends
- UTEP has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- The Miners covered the spread in their only game when favored by 10 points or more.
- UTEP's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
- This year, the Miners put up 12.6 fewer points per game (23.9) than the Owls give up (36.5).
- The Miners average 41.6 fewer yards per game (390.7) than the Owls give up per outing (432.3).
- When UTEP churns out over 432.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Miners have turned the ball over three more times (18 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (15) this season.
Rice Stats and Trends
- Rice has covered the spread two times this season.
- The Owls have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 10 points or more (in five chances).
- Rice's games this season have gone over the total in seven out of 10 opportunities (70%).
- The Owls put up 19.5 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the Miners allow (22.7).
- Rice is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team notches more than 22.7 points.
- The Owls average 353.7 yards per game, just 18.8 more than the 334.9 the Miners allow.
- When Rice amasses more than 334.9 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- The Owls have turned the ball over seven more times (20 total) than the Miners have forced a turnover (13) this season.
Season Stats
|UTEP
|Stats
|Rice
23.9
Avg. Points Scored
19.5
22.7
Avg. Points Allowed
36.5
390.7
Avg. Total Yards
353.7
334.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
432.3
18
Giveaways
20
13
Takeaways
15