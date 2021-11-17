C-USA opponents will battle when the UTEP Miners (6-4, 0-0 C-USA) meet the Rice Owls (3-7, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for UTEP vs. Rice

Over/Under Insights

UTEP and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in four of nine games this season.

In 80% of Rice's games this season (8/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 47.

The two teams combine to average 43.4 points per game, 3.6 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 12.2 points lower than the 59.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Miners games this season is 52.7, 5.7 points above Saturday's total of 47.

The 51.9 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 4.9 points more than this game's over/under.

UTEP Stats and Trends

UTEP has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Miners covered the spread in their only game when favored by 10 points or more.

UTEP's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

This year, the Miners put up 12.6 fewer points per game (23.9) than the Owls give up (36.5).

The Miners average 41.6 fewer yards per game (390.7) than the Owls give up per outing (432.3).

When UTEP churns out over 432.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Miners have turned the ball over three more times (18 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Rice Stats and Trends

Rice has covered the spread two times this season.

The Owls have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 10 points or more (in five chances).

Rice's games this season have gone over the total in seven out of 10 opportunities (70%).

The Owls put up 19.5 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the Miners allow (22.7).

Rice is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team notches more than 22.7 points.

The Owls average 353.7 yards per game, just 18.8 more than the 334.9 the Miners allow.

When Rice amasses more than 334.9 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Owls have turned the ball over seven more times (20 total) than the Miners have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Season Stats