November 17, 2021
UTSA vs. UAB College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

C-USA rivals will battle when the No. 15 UTSA Roadrunners (10-0, 0-0 C-USA) meet the UAB Blazers (7-3, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for UTSA vs. UAB

Over/Under Insights

  • UTSA and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in six of 10 games this season.
  • So far this season, 33.3% of UAB's games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 53.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 66.6 points per game, 13.1 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 13.0 points more than the 40.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Roadrunners and their opponents have scored an average of 59.2 points per game in 2021, 5.7 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 53.5 over/under in this game is 3.8 points higher than the 49.7 average total in Blazers games this season.
  • UTSA has eight wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
  • The Roadrunners have been favored by 4.5 points or more seven times this season and are 5-2 ATS in those matchups.
  • UTSA has eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times over 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Roadrunners average 38.6 points per game, 17.1 more than the Blazers surrender per outing (21.5).
  • When UTSA records more than 21.5 points, it is 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall.
  • The Roadrunners rack up 124.8 more yards per game (446.1) than the Blazers give up per matchup (321.3).
  • In games that UTSA amasses more than 321.3 yards, the team is 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall.
  • This year, the Roadrunners have nine turnovers, seven fewer than the Blazers have takeaways (16).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UTSA at SISportsbook.
  • UAB has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Blazers have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
  • UAB's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Blazers rack up 9.0 more points per game (28.0) than the Roadrunners surrender (19.0).
  • UAB is 6-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team notches more than 19.0 points.
  • The Blazers rack up 58.8 more yards per game (381.0) than the Roadrunners give up (322.2).
  • When UAB picks up more than 322.2 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Blazers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Roadrunners have 20 takeaways .
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

UTSAStatsUAB

38.6

Avg. Points Scored

28.0

19.0

Avg. Points Allowed

21.5

446.1

Avg. Total Yards

381.0

322.2

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

321.3

9

Giveaways

14

20

Takeaways

16