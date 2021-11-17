Publish date:
UTSA vs. UAB College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UTSA vs. UAB
Over/Under Insights
- UTSA and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in six of 10 games this season.
- So far this season, 33.3% of UAB's games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 53.5.
- The two teams combine to average 66.6 points per game, 13.1 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 13.0 points more than the 40.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Roadrunners and their opponents have scored an average of 59.2 points per game in 2021, 5.7 more than Saturday's total.
- The 53.5 over/under in this game is 3.8 points higher than the 49.7 average total in Blazers games this season.
UTSA Stats and Trends
- UTSA has eight wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- The Roadrunners have been favored by 4.5 points or more seven times this season and are 5-2 ATS in those matchups.
- UTSA has eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times over 10 games with a set point total).
- The Roadrunners average 38.6 points per game, 17.1 more than the Blazers surrender per outing (21.5).
- When UTSA records more than 21.5 points, it is 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall.
- The Roadrunners rack up 124.8 more yards per game (446.1) than the Blazers give up per matchup (321.3).
- In games that UTSA amasses more than 321.3 yards, the team is 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall.
- This year, the Roadrunners have nine turnovers, seven fewer than the Blazers have takeaways (16).
UAB Stats and Trends
- UAB has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Blazers have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- UAB's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
- The Blazers rack up 9.0 more points per game (28.0) than the Roadrunners surrender (19.0).
- UAB is 6-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team notches more than 19.0 points.
- The Blazers rack up 58.8 more yards per game (381.0) than the Roadrunners give up (322.2).
- When UAB picks up more than 322.2 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Blazers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Roadrunners have 20 takeaways .
Season Stats
|UTSA
|Stats
|UAB
38.6
Avg. Points Scored
28.0
19.0
Avg. Points Allowed
21.5
446.1
Avg. Total Yards
381.0
322.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
321.3
9
Giveaways
14
20
Takeaways
16