C-USA rivals will battle when the No. 15 UTSA Roadrunners (10-0, 0-0 C-USA) meet the UAB Blazers (7-3, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for UTSA vs. UAB

Over/Under Insights

UTSA and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 33.3% of UAB's games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 53.5.

The two teams combine to average 66.6 points per game, 13.1 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 13.0 points more than the 40.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Roadrunners and their opponents have scored an average of 59.2 points per game in 2021, 5.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 53.5 over/under in this game is 3.8 points higher than the 49.7 average total in Blazers games this season.

UTSA Stats and Trends

UTSA has eight wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Roadrunners have been favored by 4.5 points or more seven times this season and are 5-2 ATS in those matchups.

UTSA has eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Roadrunners average 38.6 points per game, 17.1 more than the Blazers surrender per outing (21.5).

When UTSA records more than 21.5 points, it is 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

The Roadrunners rack up 124.8 more yards per game (446.1) than the Blazers give up per matchup (321.3).

In games that UTSA amasses more than 321.3 yards, the team is 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

This year, the Roadrunners have nine turnovers, seven fewer than the Blazers have takeaways (16).

UAB Stats and Trends

UAB has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Blazers have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

UAB's games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Blazers rack up 9.0 more points per game (28.0) than the Roadrunners surrender (19.0).

UAB is 6-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team notches more than 19.0 points.

The Blazers rack up 58.8 more yards per game (381.0) than the Roadrunners give up (322.2).

When UAB picks up more than 322.2 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Blazers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Roadrunners have 20 takeaways .

Season Stats