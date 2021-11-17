Publish date:
Washington vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Washington vs. Colorado
Over/Under Insights
- Washington and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in four of nine games this season.
- So far this season, 55.6% of Colorado's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 43.
- Saturday's over/under is 1.0 point higher than the combined 42 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 48.7 points per game, 5.7 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Huskies and their opponents have scored an average of 50.2 points per game in 2021, 7.2 more than Saturday's total.
- The 49.8 PPG average total in Buffaloes games this season is 6.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Washington Stats and Trends
- Washington has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Huskies have been favored by 6.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Washington's games this year have gone over the point total two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
- The Huskies score 4.7 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Buffaloes allow (27.5).
- Washington is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 27.5 points.
- The Huskies collect 325.5 yards per game, 92.6 fewer yards than the 418.1 the Buffaloes allow per contest.
- The Huskies have turned the ball over seven more times (15 total) than the Buffaloes have forced a turnover (8) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Washington at SISportsbook.
Colorado Stats and Trends
- Colorado has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Buffaloes have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
- Colorado's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
- The Buffaloes average just 2.0 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Huskies surrender (21.2).
- Colorado is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.2 points.
- The Buffaloes average 64.3 fewer yards per game (275.9) than the Huskies allow per matchup (340.2).
- Colorado is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses over 340.2 yards.
- This year the Buffaloes have seven turnovers, nine fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (16).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Washington
|Stats
|Colorado
22.8
Avg. Points Scored
19.2
21.2
Avg. Points Allowed
27.5
325.5
Avg. Total Yards
275.9
340.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
418.1
15
Giveaways
7
16
Takeaways
8