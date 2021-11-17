The Washington Huskies (4-6, 0-0 Pac-12) and Colorado Buffaloes (3-7, 0-0 Pac-12) will face each other in clash of Pac-12 foes at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.

Odds for Washington vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

Washington and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in four of nine games this season.

So far this season, 55.6% of Colorado's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 43.

Saturday's over/under is 1.0 point higher than the combined 42 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 48.7 points per game, 5.7 more than this contest's over/under.

The Huskies and their opponents have scored an average of 50.2 points per game in 2021, 7.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 49.8 PPG average total in Buffaloes games this season is 6.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Washington Stats and Trends

Washington has played 10 games, with three wins against the spread.

The Huskies have been favored by 6.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Washington's games this year have gone over the point total two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).

The Huskies score 4.7 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Buffaloes allow (27.5).

Washington is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 27.5 points.

The Huskies collect 325.5 yards per game, 92.6 fewer yards than the 418.1 the Buffaloes allow per contest.

The Huskies have turned the ball over seven more times (15 total) than the Buffaloes have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Colorado Stats and Trends

Colorado has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Buffaloes have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Colorado's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Buffaloes average just 2.0 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Huskies surrender (21.2).

Colorado is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.2 points.

The Buffaloes average 64.3 fewer yards per game (275.9) than the Huskies allow per matchup (340.2).

Colorado is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses over 340.2 yards.

This year the Buffaloes have seven turnovers, nine fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (16).

Season Stats