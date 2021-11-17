Pac-12 foes will do battle when the Washington State Cougars (5-5, 0-0 Pac-12) face the Arizona Wildcats (1-9, 0-0 Pac-12) at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington.

Odds for Washington State vs. Arizona

Over/Under Insights

Washington State and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.

Arizona's games have gone over 52.5 points in three of 10 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43, is 9.5 points fewer than Friday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 55.5 points per game, 3.0 more than this contest's over/under.

Cougars games this season feature an average total of 57.9 points, a number 5.4 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 52.5 over/under in this game is 0.2 points above the 52.3 average total in Wildcats games this season.

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State has six wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

This season, the Cougars are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 15.5 points or more.

Washington State's games this year have hit the over four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

This year, the Cougars rack up 3.8 fewer points per game (25.7) than the Wildcats give up (29.5).

Washington State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 29.5 points.

The Cougars collect only 7.9 more yards per game (375.2) than the Wildcats give up per contest (367.3).

Washington State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team amasses over 367.3 yards.

This year, the Cougars have turned the ball over 16 times, 10 more than the Wildcats' takeaways (6).

Arizona Stats and Trends

Arizona has six wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Wildcats have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games when underdogs by 15.5 points or more this year.

Arizona's games this season have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

The Wildcats rack up 8.7 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Cougars give up (26.0).

When Arizona records more than 26.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Wildcats collect 47.8 fewer yards per game (350.0) than the Cougars allow per matchup (397.8).

Arizona is 3-0 against the spread and 0-3 overall when the team amasses more than 397.8 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times, two fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (22).

Season Stats