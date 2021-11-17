Publish date:
Washington State vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Washington State vs. Arizona
Over/Under Insights
- Washington State and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.
- Arizona's games have gone over 52.5 points in three of 10 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43, is 9.5 points fewer than Friday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 55.5 points per game, 3.0 more than this contest's over/under.
- Cougars games this season feature an average total of 57.9 points, a number 5.4 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- The 52.5 over/under in this game is 0.2 points above the 52.3 average total in Wildcats games this season.
Washington State Stats and Trends
- Washington State has six wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- This season, the Cougars are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 15.5 points or more.
- Washington State's games this year have hit the over four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Cougars rack up 3.8 fewer points per game (25.7) than the Wildcats give up (29.5).
- Washington State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 29.5 points.
- The Cougars collect only 7.9 more yards per game (375.2) than the Wildcats give up per contest (367.3).
- Washington State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team amasses over 367.3 yards.
- This year, the Cougars have turned the ball over 16 times, 10 more than the Wildcats' takeaways (6).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Washington State at SISportsbook.
Arizona Stats and Trends
- Arizona has six wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- The Wildcats have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games when underdogs by 15.5 points or more this year.
- Arizona's games this season have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
- The Wildcats rack up 8.7 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Cougars give up (26.0).
- When Arizona records more than 26.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Wildcats collect 47.8 fewer yards per game (350.0) than the Cougars allow per matchup (397.8).
- Arizona is 3-0 against the spread and 0-3 overall when the team amasses more than 397.8 yards.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times, two fewer times than the Cougars have forced turnovers (22).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Washington State
|Stats
|Arizona
25.7
Avg. Points Scored
17.3
26.0
Avg. Points Allowed
29.5
375.2
Avg. Total Yards
350.0
397.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
367.3
16
Giveaways
20
22
Takeaways
6