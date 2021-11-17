Big 12 foes will clash when the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6, 0-0 Big 12) battle the Texas Longhorns (4-6, 0-0 Big 12).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for West Virginia vs. Texas

Over/Under Insights

West Virginia and its opponents have gone over the current 56.5-point total in three of 10 games this season.

Texas and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 63.5 points per game, seven more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 56.6 points per game, 0.1 more than this contest's over/under.

Mountaineers games have an average total of 52.1 points this season, 4.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 60.4 PPG average total in Longhorns games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.

West Virginia Stats and Trends

Against the spread, West Virginia is 5-5-0 this year.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

West Virginia's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

The Mountaineers score 25.7 points per game, 6.8 fewer than the Longhorns allow per outing (32.5).

West Virginia is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 32.5 points.

The Mountaineers collect 66.2 fewer yards per game (370.5), than the Longhorns allow per outing (436.7).

West Virginia is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 436.7 yards.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over three more times (17 total) than the Longhorns have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for West Virginia at SISportsbook.

Texas Stats and Trends

In Texas' 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Longhorns are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

Texas' games this year have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The Longhorns rack up 37.8 points per game, 13.7 more than the Mountaineers surrender (24.1).

Texas is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team notches more than 24.1 points.

The Longhorns rack up 436 yards per game, 85.5 more yards than the 350.5 the Mountaineers give up.

In games that Texas piles up over 350.5 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This year the Longhorns have turned the ball over 16 times, seven more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (9).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats