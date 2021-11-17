Publish date:
West Virginia vs. Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for West Virginia vs. Texas
Over/Under Insights
- West Virginia and its opponents have gone over the current 56.5-point total in three of 10 games this season.
- Texas and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in six of 10 games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 63.5 points per game, seven more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 56.6 points per game, 0.1 more than this contest's over/under.
- Mountaineers games have an average total of 52.1 points this season, 4.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 60.4 PPG average total in Longhorns games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.
West Virginia Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, West Virginia is 5-5-0 this year.
- The Mountaineers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
- West Virginia's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
- The Mountaineers score 25.7 points per game, 6.8 fewer than the Longhorns allow per outing (32.5).
- West Virginia is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 32.5 points.
- The Mountaineers collect 66.2 fewer yards per game (370.5), than the Longhorns allow per outing (436.7).
- West Virginia is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out more than 436.7 yards.
- The Mountaineers have turned the ball over three more times (17 total) than the Longhorns have forced a turnover (14) this season.
Texas Stats and Trends
- In Texas' 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Longhorns are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Texas' games this year have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Longhorns rack up 37.8 points per game, 13.7 more than the Mountaineers surrender (24.1).
- Texas is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team notches more than 24.1 points.
- The Longhorns rack up 436 yards per game, 85.5 more yards than the 350.5 the Mountaineers give up.
- In games that Texas piles up over 350.5 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- This year the Longhorns have turned the ball over 16 times, seven more than the Mountaineers' takeaways (9).
Season Stats
|West Virginia
|Stats
|Texas
25.7
Avg. Points Scored
37.8
24.1
Avg. Points Allowed
32.5
370.5
Avg. Total Yards
436
350.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
436.7
17
Giveaways
16
9
Takeaways
14