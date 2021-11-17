C-USA foes will do battle when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-4, 0-0 C-USA) face the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-5, 0-0 C-USA) at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Florida Atlantic

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky's games this season have gone over 64.5 points four of nine times.

Florida Atlantic's games have gone over 64.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.5, is four points above Saturday's over/under.

The 51.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.9 fewer than the 64.5 over/under in this contest.

The Hilltoppers and their opponents have scored an average of 66.3 points per game in 2021, 1.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 52 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 12.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

In Western Kentucky's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Hilltoppers have been installed as favorites by a 10.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those games.

Western Kentucky's games this year have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (six times in nine games with a set point total).

The Hilltoppers average 41.4 points per game, 18.4 more than the Owls surrender per contest (23).

Western Kentucky is 6-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall in games when it scores more than 23 points.

The Hilltoppers rack up 520.8 yards per game, 126.9 more yards than the 393.9 the Owls give up per outing.

In games that Western Kentucky amasses over 393.9 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

This year, the Hilltoppers have 13 turnovers, three fewer than the Owls have takeaways (16).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Western Kentucky at SISportsbook.

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Florida Atlantic has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Owls have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Florida Atlantic has hit the over in 30% of its opportunities this year (three times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Owls score 27.1 points per game, comparable to the 28.6 the Hilltoppers allow.

When Florida Atlantic scores more than 28.6 points, it is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Owls rack up 20 fewer yards per game (411) than the Hilltoppers give up (431).

When Florida Atlantic piles up over 431 yards, the team is 2-1-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Owls have 14 giveaways this season, while the Hilltoppers have 22 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats