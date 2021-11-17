Big Ten opponents will clash when the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (7-3, 0-0 Big Ten) meet the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-7, 0-0 Big Ten).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Nebraska

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin has combined with its opponents to score more than 42 points in five of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 77.8% of Nebraska's games (7/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 42.

Saturday's over/under is 12.8 points lower than the two team's combined 54.8 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 6.5 points greater than the 35.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Badgers games this season feature an average total of 42.6 points, a number 0.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Cornhuskers have averaged a total of 55.4 points, 13.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Badgers have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games when favored by 9.5 points or more so far this season.

Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The Badgers put up 5.3 more points per game (26.2) than the Cornhuskers give up (20.9).

Wisconsin is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 20.9 points.

The Badgers rack up 389.6 yards per game, 26.5 more yards than the 363.1 the Cornhuskers allow per matchup.

Wisconsin is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team churns out over 363.1 yards.

The Badgers have turned the ball over nine more times (21 total) than the Cornhuskers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wisconsin at SISportsbook.

Nebraska Stats and Trends

Nebraska has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Cornhuskers have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 9.5 points or more.

Nebraska's games this season have hit the over three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Cornhuskers rack up 14.0 more points per game (28.6) than the Badgers allow (14.6).

Nebraska is 5-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall when the team scores more than 14.6 points.

The Cornhuskers rack up 242.7 more yards per game (459.0) than the Badgers give up per outing (216.3).

When Nebraska picks up over 216.3 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over 14 times, five fewer times than the Badgers have forced turnovers (19).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats