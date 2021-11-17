Publish date:
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Nebraska
Over/Under Insights
- Wisconsin has combined with its opponents to score more than 42 points in five of 10 games this season.
- So far this season, 77.8% of Nebraska's games (7/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 42.
- Saturday's over/under is 12.8 points lower than the two team's combined 54.8 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 6.5 points greater than the 35.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Badgers games this season feature an average total of 42.6 points, a number 0.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Cornhuskers have averaged a total of 55.4 points, 13.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- Wisconsin has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- The Badgers have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games when favored by 9.5 points or more so far this season.
- Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Badgers put up 5.3 more points per game (26.2) than the Cornhuskers give up (20.9).
- Wisconsin is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 20.9 points.
- The Badgers rack up 389.6 yards per game, 26.5 more yards than the 363.1 the Cornhuskers allow per matchup.
- Wisconsin is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team churns out over 363.1 yards.
- The Badgers have turned the ball over nine more times (21 total) than the Cornhuskers have forced a turnover (12) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wisconsin at SISportsbook.
Nebraska Stats and Trends
- Nebraska has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- The Cornhuskers have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 9.5 points or more.
- Nebraska's games this season have hit the over three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).
- The Cornhuskers rack up 14.0 more points per game (28.6) than the Badgers allow (14.6).
- Nebraska is 5-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall when the team scores more than 14.6 points.
- The Cornhuskers rack up 242.7 more yards per game (459.0) than the Badgers give up per outing (216.3).
- When Nebraska picks up over 216.3 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall.
- The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over 14 times, five fewer times than the Badgers have forced turnovers (19).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Nebraska
26.2
Avg. Points Scored
28.6
14.6
Avg. Points Allowed
20.9
389.6
Avg. Total Yards
459.0
216.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
363.1
21
Giveaways
14
19
Takeaways
12