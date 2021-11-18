Publish date:
Alabama vs. Arkansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Alabama vs. Arkansas
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama and its opponents have gone over the current 58.5-point total in seven of 10 games this season.
- Arkansas and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in four of 11 games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 75.5 points per game, 17.0 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 41.1 points per game, 17.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Crimson Tide and their opponents have scored an average of 63.4 points per game in 2021, 4.9 more than Saturday's total.
- The 58.5 total in this game is 4.1 points higher than the 54.4 average total in Razorbacks games this season.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Alabama is 6-4-0 this season.
- The Crimson Tide are 3-2 ATS when favored by 21 points or more this season.
- Alabama's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
- The Crimson Tide rack up 44.6 points per game, 21.7 more than the Razorbacks give up per matchup (22.9).
- When Alabama scores more than 22.9 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide average 137.1 more yards per game (484.0) than the Razorbacks give up per contest (346.9).
- When Alabama amasses over 346.9 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over eight times this season, four fewer than the Razorbacks have forced (12).
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Arkansas is 6-4-1 against the spread this year.
- Arkansas' games this season have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- This year the Razorbacks score 12.7 more points per game (30.9) than the Crimson Tide surrender (18.2).
- When Arkansas puts up more than 18.2 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Razorbacks collect 151.6 more yards per game (439.8) than the Crimson Tide give up per matchup (288.2).
- In games that Arkansas amasses more than 288.2 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Razorbacks have seven giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 16 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|Arkansas
44.6
Avg. Points Scored
30.9
18.2
Avg. Points Allowed
22.9
484.0
Avg. Total Yards
439.8
288.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
346.9
8
Giveaways
7
16
Takeaways
12