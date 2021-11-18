Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Alabama vs. Arkansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

SEC opponents will do battle when the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1, 0-0 SEC) face the No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-3, 0-0 SEC) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Odds for Alabama vs. Arkansas

Over/Under Insights

  • Alabama and its opponents have gone over the current 58.5-point total in seven of 10 games this season.
  • Arkansas and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in four of 11 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 75.5 points per game, 17.0 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to allow 41.1 points per game, 17.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Crimson Tide and their opponents have scored an average of 63.4 points per game in 2021, 4.9 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 58.5 total in this game is 4.1 points higher than the 54.4 average total in Razorbacks games this season.
  • Against the spread, Alabama is 6-4-0 this season.
  • The Crimson Tide are 3-2 ATS when favored by 21 points or more this season.
  • Alabama's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
  • The Crimson Tide rack up 44.6 points per game, 21.7 more than the Razorbacks give up per matchup (22.9).
  • When Alabama scores more than 22.9 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
  • The Crimson Tide average 137.1 more yards per game (484.0) than the Razorbacks give up per contest (346.9).
  • When Alabama amasses over 346.9 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over eight times this season, four fewer than the Razorbacks have forced (12).
  • Arkansas is 6-4-1 against the spread this year.
  • Arkansas' games this season have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).
  • This year the Razorbacks score 12.7 more points per game (30.9) than the Crimson Tide surrender (18.2).
  • When Arkansas puts up more than 18.2 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Razorbacks collect 151.6 more yards per game (439.8) than the Crimson Tide give up per matchup (288.2).
  • In games that Arkansas amasses more than 288.2 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Razorbacks have seven giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 16 takeaways .
Season Stats

AlabamaStatsArkansas

44.6

Avg. Points Scored

30.9

18.2

Avg. Points Allowed

22.9

484.0

Avg. Total Yards

439.8

288.2

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

346.9

8

Giveaways

7

16

Takeaways

12