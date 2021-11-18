SEC opponents will do battle when the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1, 0-0 SEC) face the No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-3, 0-0 SEC) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Odds for Alabama vs. Arkansas

Over/Under Insights

Alabama and its opponents have gone over the current 58.5-point total in seven of 10 games this season.

Arkansas and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 75.5 points per game, 17.0 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 41.1 points per game, 17.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents have scored an average of 63.4 points per game in 2021, 4.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 58.5 total in this game is 4.1 points higher than the 54.4 average total in Razorbacks games this season.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Alabama is 6-4-0 this season.

The Crimson Tide are 3-2 ATS when favored by 21 points or more this season.

Alabama's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

The Crimson Tide rack up 44.6 points per game, 21.7 more than the Razorbacks give up per matchup (22.9).

When Alabama scores more than 22.9 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide average 137.1 more yards per game (484.0) than the Razorbacks give up per contest (346.9).

When Alabama amasses over 346.9 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide have turned the ball over eight times this season, four fewer than the Razorbacks have forced (12).

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Arkansas is 6-4-1 against the spread this year.

Arkansas' games this season have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This year the Razorbacks score 12.7 more points per game (30.9) than the Crimson Tide surrender (18.2).

When Arkansas puts up more than 18.2 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Razorbacks collect 151.6 more yards per game (439.8) than the Crimson Tide give up per matchup (288.2).

In games that Arkansas amasses more than 288.2 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Razorbacks have seven giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 16 takeaways .

Season Stats