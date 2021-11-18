Sun Belt rivals will clash when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) meet the Troy Trojans (5-5, 0-0 Sun Belt).

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Troy

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in seven of 10 games (70%) this season.

Troy and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in four of nine games this season.

Saturday's total is 8.9 points lower than the two team's combined 61.4 points per game average.

The 44.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.7 fewer than the 52.5 total in this contest.

Mountaineers games this season feature an average total of 57.4 points, a number 4.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 50.1 PPG average total in Trojans games this season is 2.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

In Appalachian State's 10 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Mountaineers have been favored by 9.5 points or more six times this season and are 5-1 ATS in those matchups.

Appalachian State's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

The Mountaineers score 35.7 points per game, 12.6 more than the Trojans allow per outing (23.1).

When Appalachian State scores more than 23.1 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Mountaineers collect 128.9 more yards per game (450.5) than the Trojans give up per outing (321.6).

When Appalachian State amasses over 321.6 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Mountaineers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 20 takeaways .

Troy Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Troy is 3-6-0 this year.

The Trojans covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 9.5 points or more.

Troy has gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities this season (five times over nine games with a set point total).

The Trojans score 25.7 points per game, 4.0 more than the Mountaineers give up (21.7).

Troy is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team notches more than 21.7 points.

The Trojans collect 357.0 yards per game, just 7.0 more than the 350.0 the Mountaineers give up.

Troy is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team piles up over 350.0 yards.

This season the Trojans have 15 turnovers, three fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (18).

Season Stats