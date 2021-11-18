Publish date:
Appalachian State vs. Troy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Appalachian State vs. Troy
Over/Under Insights
- Appalachian State and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in seven of 10 games (70%) this season.
- Troy and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in four of nine games this season.
- Saturday's total is 8.9 points lower than the two team's combined 61.4 points per game average.
- The 44.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.7 fewer than the 52.5 total in this contest.
- Mountaineers games this season feature an average total of 57.4 points, a number 4.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 50.1 PPG average total in Trojans games this season is 2.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Appalachian State Stats and Trends
- In Appalachian State's 10 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Mountaineers have been favored by 9.5 points or more six times this season and are 5-1 ATS in those matchups.
- Appalachian State's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
- The Mountaineers score 35.7 points per game, 12.6 more than the Trojans allow per outing (23.1).
- When Appalachian State scores more than 23.1 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- The Mountaineers collect 128.9 more yards per game (450.5) than the Trojans give up per outing (321.6).
- When Appalachian State amasses over 321.6 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Mountaineers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 20 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Appalachian State at SISportsbook.
Troy Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Troy is 3-6-0 this year.
- The Trojans covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 9.5 points or more.
- Troy has gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities this season (five times over nine games with a set point total).
- The Trojans score 25.7 points per game, 4.0 more than the Mountaineers give up (21.7).
- Troy is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team notches more than 21.7 points.
- The Trojans collect 357.0 yards per game, just 7.0 more than the 350.0 the Mountaineers give up.
- Troy is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team piles up over 350.0 yards.
- This season the Trojans have 15 turnovers, three fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (18).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Appalachian State
|Stats
|Troy
35.7
Avg. Points Scored
25.7
21.7
Avg. Points Allowed
23.1
450.5
Avg. Total Yards
357.0
350.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
321.6
17
Giveaways
15
18
Takeaways
20