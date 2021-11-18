The Arizona Cardinals (8-2) have an NFC West matchup in Week 11 with the Seattle Seahawks (3-6).

Odds for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in six of 10 games this season.

Seattle's games have gone over 48 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.8, is 0.8 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 8.4 points more than the 39.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 49.1 points per game in 2020, 1.1 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 48.9 points, 0.9 more than the set total in this contest.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona has seven wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

So far this season, the Cardinals have been installed as favorites by a 2-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.

Arizona's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Cardinals average 28.7 points per game, 8.0 more than the Seahawks surrender per contest (20.7).

Arizona is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.7 points.

The Cardinals collect 375.5 yards per game, 25.1 fewer yards than the 400.6 the Seahawks allow per matchup.

When Arizona amasses over 400.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (9).

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

So far this year, the Seahawks have been installed as underdogs by a 2-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

Seattle's games this season have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).

This season the Seahawks average just 1.2 more points per game (20.1) than the Cardinals allow (18.9).

Seattle is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 18.9 points.

The Seahawks average 302.2 yards per game, 20.8 fewer yards than the 323.0 the Cardinals allow.

When Seattle totals more than 323.0 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

This season the Seahawks have six turnovers, 13 fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (19).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Seattle has two wins against the spread and is 1-3 overall.

At home, the Seahawks have one win ATS (1-1) as 2-point underdogs or greater.

In four home games this season, Seattle has hit the over once.

Seahawks home games this season average 48.5 total points, 0.5 more than this outing's over/under (48).

On the road, Arizona is unbeaten against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 2-point favorites or more.

In three of five road games this season, Arizona has hit the over.

This season, Cardinals away games average 50.4 points, 2.4 more than this matchup's over/under (48).

