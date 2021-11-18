Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Arizona Cardinals (8-2) have an NFC West matchup in Week 11 with the Seattle Seahawks (3-6).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

  • Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in six of 10 games this season.
  • Seattle's games have gone over 48 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.8, is 0.8 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 8.4 points more than the 39.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 49.1 points per game in 2020, 1.1 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 48.9 points, 0.9 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Arizona has seven wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
  • So far this season, the Cardinals have been installed as favorites by a 2-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.
  • Arizona's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Cardinals average 28.7 points per game, 8.0 more than the Seahawks surrender per contest (20.7).
  • Arizona is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.7 points.
  • The Cardinals collect 375.5 yards per game, 25.1 fewer yards than the 400.6 the Seahawks allow per matchup.
  • When Arizona amasses over 400.6 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Cardinals have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (9).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Arizona's matchup with the Seahawks.
  • Seattle is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • So far this year, the Seahawks have been installed as underdogs by a 2-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
  • Seattle's games this season have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • This season the Seahawks average just 1.2 more points per game (20.1) than the Cardinals allow (18.9).
  • Seattle is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team records more than 18.9 points.
  • The Seahawks average 302.2 yards per game, 20.8 fewer yards than the 323.0 the Cardinals allow.
  • When Seattle totals more than 323.0 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • This season the Seahawks have six turnovers, 13 fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (19).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Seattle has two wins against the spread and is 1-3 overall.
  • At home, the Seahawks have one win ATS (1-1) as 2-point underdogs or greater.
  • In four home games this season, Seattle has hit the over once.
  • Seahawks home games this season average 48.5 total points, 0.5 more than this outing's over/under (48).
  • On the road, Arizona is unbeaten against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 2-point favorites or more.
  • In three of five road games this season, Arizona has hit the over.
  • This season, Cardinals away games average 50.4 points, 2.4 more than this matchup's over/under (48).

Powered by Data Skrive.