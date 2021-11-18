Pac-12 rivals will do battle when the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-3, 0-0 Pac-12) meet the Oregon State Beavers (6-4, 0-0 Pac-12) at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon.

Odds for Arizona State vs. Oregon State

Over/Under Insights

Arizona State and its opponents have combined for 59 points -- this matchup's point total -- just twice this year.

Oregon State has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points in five of 10 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.8, is 5.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 47.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.5 fewer than the 59 total in this contest.

The Sun Devils and their opponents score an average of 52.6 points per game, 6.4 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 59.8 PPG average total in Beavers games this season is 0.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State has four wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Sun Devils have been favored by 3 points or more seven times this season and are 3-4 ATS in those games.

Arizona State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Sun Devils rack up 30.8 points per game, 4.5 more than the Beavers allow per outing (26.3).

Arizona State is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.3 points.

The Sun Devils rack up 35.4 more yards per game (423.5) than the Beavers give up per outing (388.1).

When Arizona State totals more than 388.1 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Sun Devils have turned the ball over 20 times this season, five more turnovers than the Beavers have forced (15).

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Oregon State has six wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

This season, the Beavers have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Oregon State's games this year have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The Beavers rack up 12.8 more points per game (34.0) than the Sun Devils allow (21.2).

When Oregon State scores more than 21.2 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Beavers average 121.9 more yards per game (444.6) than the Sun Devils allow (322.7).

Oregon State is 5-4 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team totals over 322.7 yards.

The Beavers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Sun Devils have 16 takeaways .

