Publish date:
Army vs. UMass College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Army vs. UMass
Over/Under Insights
- Army and its opponents have gone over the current 56.5-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.
- So far this season, 60% of UMass' games (6/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 56.5.
- The two teams combine to average 51.4 points per game, 5.1 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 68.2 points per game, 11.7 more than this contest's over/under.
- Black Knights games have an average total of 48.3 points this season, 8.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 57.8 PPG average total in Minutemen games this season is 1.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Army Stats and Trends
- Army has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- This season, the Black Knights won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 37 points or more.
- Army's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).
- The Black Knights score 36.2 points per game, 7.8 fewer than the Minutemen surrender per outing (44.0).
- When Army puts up more than 44.0 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Black Knights average 77.0 fewer yards per game (400.2), than the Minutemen give up per contest (477.2).
- In games that Army churns out over 477.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Black Knights have turned the ball over seven times this season, three fewer than the Minutemen have forced (10).
UMass Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UMass is 3-7-0 this year.
- The Minutemen have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 37 points or more (in two chances).
- UMass' games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This year the Minutemen put up 9.0 fewer points per game (15.2) than the Black Knights surrender (24.2).
- UMass is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it scores more than 24.2 points.
- The Minutemen average 291.9 yards per game, 30.8 fewer yards than the 322.7 the Black Knights allow.
- When UMass piles up over 322.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- The Minutemen have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Black Knights have forced (9).
Season Stats
|Army
|Stats
|UMass
36.2
Avg. Points Scored
15.2
24.2
Avg. Points Allowed
44.0
400.2
Avg. Total Yards
291.9
322.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
477.2
7
Giveaways
16
9
Takeaways
10