The Army Black Knights (6-3) have a FBS Independent matchup with the UMass Minutemen (1-9).

Odds for Army vs. UMass

Over/Under Insights

Army and its opponents have gone over the current 56.5-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.

So far this season, 60% of UMass' games (6/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 56.5.

The two teams combine to average 51.4 points per game, 5.1 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 68.2 points per game, 11.7 more than this contest's over/under.

Black Knights games have an average total of 48.3 points this season, 8.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 57.8 PPG average total in Minutemen games this season is 1.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Army Stats and Trends

Army has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.

This season, the Black Knights won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 37 points or more.

Army's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

The Black Knights score 36.2 points per game, 7.8 fewer than the Minutemen surrender per outing (44.0).

When Army puts up more than 44.0 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Black Knights average 77.0 fewer yards per game (400.2), than the Minutemen give up per contest (477.2).

In games that Army churns out over 477.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Black Knights have turned the ball over seven times this season, three fewer than the Minutemen have forced (10).

UMass Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UMass is 3-7-0 this year.

The Minutemen have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 37 points or more (in two chances).

UMass' games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year the Minutemen put up 9.0 fewer points per game (15.2) than the Black Knights surrender (24.2).

UMass is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it scores more than 24.2 points.

The Minutemen average 291.9 yards per game, 30.8 fewer yards than the 322.7 the Black Knights allow.

When UMass piles up over 322.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Minutemen have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Black Knights have forced (9).

