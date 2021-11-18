Publish date:
Auburn vs. South Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Auburn vs. South Carolina
Over/Under Insights
- Auburn and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.
- South Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in five of nine games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.1, is 10.6 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 2.0 points lower than the 46.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 54.8, 10.3 points more than Saturday's total of 44.5.
- The 50.7 PPG average total in Gamecocks games this season is 6.2 points more than this game's over/under.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Auburn is 5-5-0 this year.
- The Tigers have been favored by 7.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Auburn's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- The Tigers score 31.6 points per game, 7.2 more than the Gamecocks surrender per outing (24.4).
- When Auburn puts up more than 24.4 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Tigers average 432.7 yards per game, 78.5 more yards than the 354.2 the Gamecocks give up per outing.
- Auburn is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team picks up over 354.2 yards.
- The Tigers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Gamecocks have 22 takeaways .
South Carolina Stats and Trends
- In South Carolina's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Gamecocks have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 7.5 points or more (in four chances).
- South Carolina's games this season have gone over the point total five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).
- This year the Gamecocks average just 1.4 more points per game (23.5) than the Tigers allow (22.1).
- South Carolina is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 22.1 points.
- The Gamecocks collect 40.8 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Tigers allow per contest (375.4).
- When South Carolina amasses over 375.4 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Gamecocks have turned the ball over 12 more times (20 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Season Stats
|Auburn
|Stats
|South Carolina
31.6
Avg. Points Scored
23.5
22.1
Avg. Points Allowed
24.4
432.7
Avg. Total Yards
334.6
375.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
354.2
10
Giveaways
20
8
Takeaways
22