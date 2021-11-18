The Auburn Tigers (6-4, 0-0 SEC) have a SEC matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-5, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Auburn vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Auburn and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.

South Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in five of nine games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.1, is 10.6 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 2.0 points lower than the 46.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 54.8, 10.3 points more than Saturday's total of 44.5.

The 50.7 PPG average total in Gamecocks games this season is 6.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Auburn Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Auburn is 5-5-0 this year.

The Tigers have been favored by 7.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Auburn's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Tigers score 31.6 points per game, 7.2 more than the Gamecocks surrender per outing (24.4).

When Auburn puts up more than 24.4 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Tigers average 432.7 yards per game, 78.5 more yards than the 354.2 the Gamecocks give up per outing.

Auburn is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team picks up over 354.2 yards.

The Tigers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Gamecocks have 22 takeaways .

South Carolina Stats and Trends

In South Carolina's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Gamecocks have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 7.5 points or more (in four chances).

South Carolina's games this season have gone over the point total five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

This year the Gamecocks average just 1.4 more points per game (23.5) than the Tigers allow (22.1).

South Carolina is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 22.1 points.

The Gamecocks collect 40.8 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Tigers allow per contest (375.4).

When South Carolina amasses over 375.4 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over 12 more times (20 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats