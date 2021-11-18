Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Baltimore Ravens vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Chicago Bears (3-6) will fight to snap their four-game slide in a Week 11 clash against the Baltimore Ravens (6-3).

Odds for Ravens vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • Baltimore has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in five of nine games this season.
  • Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in three of nine games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 42.4 points per game, 3.1 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 49 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.5 more than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Ravens games this season feature an average total of 48.8 points, a number 3.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 43.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • In Baltimore's nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Ravens have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 4.5 points or more in five chances.
  • Baltimore's games this year have gone over the point total five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).
  • The Ravens average just 0.8 more points per game (25.7) than the Bears surrender (24.9).
  • Baltimore is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.9 points.
  • The Ravens average 65.2 more yards per game (414.1) than the Bears allow per matchup (348.9).
  • When Baltimore piles up over 348.9 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Ravens have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Bears have forced a turnover (9) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Baltimore's matchup with the Bears.
  • Chicago has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.
  • The Bears have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread twice.
  • Chicago's games this year have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Bears rack up 7.4 fewer points per game (16.7) than the Ravens allow (24.1).
  • The Bears collect 280.7 yards per game, 90.9 fewer yards than the 371.6 the Ravens give up.
  • In games that Chicago piles up more than 371.6 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Bears have turned the ball over six more times (13 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Chicago has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-2 overall there, this year.
  • This season, in four home games, Chicago has gone over the total once.
  • Bears home games this season average 42.5 total points, 3.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (45.5).
  • Baltimore is 2-2 overall, with just one win against the spread, on the road.
  • The Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) as 4.5-point favorites or more on the road.
  • This season, in four road games, Baltimore has gone over the total once.
  • This season, Ravens away games average 47.6 points, 2.1 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

