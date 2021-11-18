The Chicago Bears (3-6) will fight to snap their four-game slide in a Week 11 clash against the Baltimore Ravens (6-3).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ravens vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Baltimore has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in five of nine games this season.

Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in three of nine games this season.

The two teams combine to average 42.4 points per game, 3.1 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 49 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.5 more than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.

Ravens games this season feature an average total of 48.8 points, a number 3.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 43.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ravens stats and trends

In Baltimore's nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Ravens have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 4.5 points or more in five chances.

Baltimore's games this year have gone over the point total five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Ravens average just 0.8 more points per game (25.7) than the Bears surrender (24.9).

Baltimore is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 24.9 points.

The Ravens average 65.2 more yards per game (414.1) than the Bears allow per matchup (348.9).

When Baltimore piles up over 348.9 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Ravens have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Bears have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Baltimore's matchup with the Bears.

Bears stats and trends

Chicago has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Bears have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Chicago's games this year have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

The Bears rack up 7.4 fewer points per game (16.7) than the Ravens allow (24.1).

The Bears collect 280.7 yards per game, 90.9 fewer yards than the 371.6 the Ravens give up.

In games that Chicago piles up more than 371.6 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Bears have turned the ball over six more times (13 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Home and road insights

Chicago has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-2 overall there, this year.

This season, in four home games, Chicago has gone over the total once.

Bears home games this season average 42.5 total points, 3.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (45.5).

Baltimore is 2-2 overall, with just one win against the spread, on the road.

The Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) as 4.5-point favorites or more on the road.

This season, in four road games, Baltimore has gone over the total once.

This season, Ravens away games average 47.6 points, 2.1 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.