Big 12 opponents will battle when the Kansas State Wildcats (7-3, 0-0 Big 12) meet the No. 11 Baylor Bears (8-2, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for Kansas State vs. Baylor

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in six of 10 games this season.

Baylor's games have gone over 50 points in seven of 10 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 64.3 points per game, 14.3 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 9.0 points above the 41 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Wildcats games this season feature an average total of 53.2 points, a number 3.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.8 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 2.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State is 6-3-1 against the spread this season.

The Wildcats have an ATS record of 4-1-1 in their six games when favored by 1 point or more so far this season.

Kansas State has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Wildcats rack up 9.0 more points per game (28.9) than the Bears give up (19.9).

When Kansas State puts up more than 19.9 points, it is 6-3-1 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Wildcats collect only 15.8 more yards per game (370.7), than the Bears allow per matchup (354.9).

In games that Kansas State amasses over 354.9 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four fewer than the Bears have forced (16).

Baylor Stats and Trends

In Baylor's 10 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Bears have been underdogs by 1 point or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Baylor's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 10 opportunities (60%).

The Bears put up 35.4 points per game, 14.3 more than the Wildcats allow (21.1).

Baylor is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team puts up more than 21.1 points.

The Bears average 453.0 yards per game, 112.2 more yards than the 340.8 the Wildcats give up.

In games that Baylor amasses more than 340.8 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

This year the Bears have 11 turnovers, two fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (13).

