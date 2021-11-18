Publish date:
Kansas State vs. Baylor College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Kansas State vs. Baylor
Over/Under Insights
- Kansas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in six of 10 games this season.
- Baylor's games have gone over 50 points in seven of 10 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 64.3 points per game, 14.3 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 9.0 points above the 41 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Wildcats games this season feature an average total of 53.2 points, a number 3.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52.8 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 2.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Kansas State is 6-3-1 against the spread this season.
- The Wildcats have an ATS record of 4-1-1 in their six games when favored by 1 point or more so far this season.
- Kansas State has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).
- The Wildcats rack up 9.0 more points per game (28.9) than the Bears give up (19.9).
- When Kansas State puts up more than 19.9 points, it is 6-3-1 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- The Wildcats collect only 15.8 more yards per game (370.7), than the Bears allow per matchup (354.9).
- In games that Kansas State amasses over 354.9 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times this season, four fewer than the Bears have forced (16).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kansas State at SISportsbook.
Baylor Stats and Trends
- In Baylor's 10 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Bears have been underdogs by 1 point or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- Baylor's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 10 opportunities (60%).
- The Bears put up 35.4 points per game, 14.3 more than the Wildcats allow (21.1).
- Baylor is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team puts up more than 21.1 points.
- The Bears average 453.0 yards per game, 112.2 more yards than the 340.8 the Wildcats give up.
- In games that Baylor amasses more than 340.8 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- This year the Bears have 11 turnovers, two fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (13).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Kansas State
|Stats
|Baylor
28.9
Avg. Points Scored
35.4
21.1
Avg. Points Allowed
19.9
370.7
Avg. Total Yards
453.0
340.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
354.9
12
Giveaways
11
13
Takeaways
16