MWC opponents will clash when the Boise State Broncos (6-4, 0-0 MWC) meet the New Mexico Lobos (3-7, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for Boise State vs. New Mexico

Over/Under Insights

Boise State and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.

So far this season, 33.3% of New Mexico's games (3/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 48.

Saturday's over/under is 4.7 points higher than the combined 43.3 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to surrender 47 points per game, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 58.4 points per game in 2021, 10.4 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Lobos have averaged a total of 47.6 points, 0.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Boise State Stats and Trends

In Boise State's 10 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

Boise State's games this year have hit the over only two times in 10 opportunities (20%).

The Broncos put up just 2.8 more points per game (29.7) than the Lobos allow (26.9).

When Boise State records more than 26.9 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Broncos collect 33.6 more yards per game (382.6) than the Lobos allow per contest (349.0).

In games that Boise State totals over 349.0 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Broncos have 11 giveaways this season, while the Lobos have 12 takeaways .

New Mexico Stats and Trends

New Mexico has covered the spread once this season.

This year, the Lobos are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 27.5 points or more.

New Mexico's games this season have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

This year the Lobos put up 6.5 fewer points per game (13.6) than the Broncos give up (20.1).

New Mexico is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 20.1 points.

The Lobos collect 135.1 fewer yards per game (252.6) than the Broncos give up per contest (387.7).

This year the Lobos have 16 turnovers, five fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (21).

Season Stats