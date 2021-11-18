ACC opponents will clash when the Boston College Eagles (6-4, 0-0 ACC) meet the Florida State Seminoles (4-6, 0-0 ACC).

Odds for Boston College vs. Florida State

Over/Under Insights

Boston College's games this season have gone over 54.5 points three of nine times.

So far this season, 50% of Florida State's games (5/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.

The two teams combine to score 54.7 points per game, 0.2 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 47 points per game, 7.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Eagles games this season is 53.6, 0.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 54.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Seminoles have averaged a total of 57.6 points, 3.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Boston College Stats and Trends

In Boston College's 10 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Eagles have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1.5 points or more (in three chances).

Boston College's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Eagles average just 0.8 fewer points per game (26.3) than the Seminoles give up (27.1).

When Boston College puts up more than 27.1 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Eagles average 368.3 yards per game, only 17.5 fewer than the 385.8 the Seminoles allow per outing.

In games that Boston College churns out more than 385.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Eagles have 13 giveaways this season, while the Seminoles have 16 takeaways .

Florida State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Florida State is 4-6-0 this season.

So far this year, the Seminoles have been installed as underdogs by a 1.5-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those contests.

Florida State's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

This year the Seminoles average 8.5 more points per game (28.4) than the Eagles allow (19.9).

When Florida State puts up more than 19.9 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Seminoles rack up 384.0 yards per game, 49.3 more yards than the 334.7 the Eagles allow.

Florida State is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team picks up over 334.7 yards.

The Seminoles have turned the ball over 18 times this season, two more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (16).

Season Stats