November 18, 2021
Buffalo Bills vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Buffalo Bills (6-3) will clash with the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) in Week 11 of the NFL season.

Odds for Bills vs. Colts

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo's games this season have gone over 50 points four of nine times.
  • In 40% of Indianapolis' games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 50.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.9, is 7.9 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 12.0 points above the 38 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The Bills and their opponents score an average of 49.3 points per game, 0.7 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Colts have averaged a total of 46.5 points, 3.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Buffalo is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Bills have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 7 points or more.
  • Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
  • The Bills put up 31.1 points per game, 8.1 more than the Colts surrender per matchup (23.0).
  • Buffalo is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.0 points.
  • The Bills average 401.1 yards per game, 37.5 more yards than the 363.6 the Colts give up per outing.
  • Buffalo is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team totals more than 363.6 yards.
  • This year, the Bills have 10 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Colts have takeaways (21).
  • Indianapolis has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Colts have been underdogs by 7 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
  • Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).
  • This year the Colts score 11.8 more points per game (26.8) than the Bills surrender (15.0).
  • Indianapolis is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall when the team puts up more than 15.0 points.
  • The Colts average 363.4 yards per game, 89.3 more yards than the 274.1 the Bills allow.
  • In games that Indianapolis piles up more than 274.1 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
  • This season the Colts have 10 turnovers, 14 fewer than the Bills have takeaways (24).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Buffalo is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • At home, the Bills are unbeaten ATS (3-0) as 7-point favorites or greater.
  • Buffalo has hit the over once in four home games this year.
  • The average total in Bills home games this season is 47.3 points, 2.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (50).
  • Away from home, Indianapolis is 3-1 against the spread, and 2-2 overall.
  • This season, in four away games, Indianapolis has hit the over three times.
  • Colts away games this season average 44.8 total points, 5.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (50).

