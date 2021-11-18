The Buffalo Bills (6-3) will clash with the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) in Week 11 of the NFL season.

Odds for Bills vs. Colts

Over/under insights

Buffalo's games this season have gone over 50 points four of nine times.

In 40% of Indianapolis' games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 50.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.9, is 7.9 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 12.0 points above the 38 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Bills and their opponents score an average of 49.3 points per game, 0.7 fewer than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Colts have averaged a total of 46.5 points, 3.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Bills have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Bills put up 31.1 points per game, 8.1 more than the Colts surrender per matchup (23.0).

Buffalo is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.0 points.

The Bills average 401.1 yards per game, 37.5 more yards than the 363.6 the Colts give up per outing.

Buffalo is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team totals more than 363.6 yards.

This year, the Bills have 10 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Colts have takeaways (21).

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Colts have been underdogs by 7 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).

This year the Colts score 11.8 more points per game (26.8) than the Bills surrender (15.0).

Indianapolis is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall when the team puts up more than 15.0 points.

The Colts average 363.4 yards per game, 89.3 more yards than the 274.1 the Bills allow.

In games that Indianapolis piles up more than 274.1 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

This season the Colts have 10 turnovers, 14 fewer than the Bills have takeaways (24).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Buffalo is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

At home, the Bills are unbeaten ATS (3-0) as 7-point favorites or greater.

Buffalo has hit the over once in four home games this year.

The average total in Bills home games this season is 47.3 points, 2.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (50).

Away from home, Indianapolis is 3-1 against the spread, and 2-2 overall.

This season, in four away games, Indianapolis has hit the over three times.

Colts away games this season average 44.8 total points, 5.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (50).

