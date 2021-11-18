Publish date:
BYU vs. Georgia Southern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for BYU vs. Georgia Southern
Over/Under Insights
- BYU and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in four of 10 games this season.
- Georgia Southern and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 55.6 points per game, 1.4 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 1.1 points above the 55.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Cougars games this season is 56.3, 0.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 57 .
- In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 53.8 points, 3.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
BYU Stats and Trends
- In BYU's 10 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Cougars have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 20 points or more.
- BYU has eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Cougars rack up just 1.7 more points per game (33.3) than the Eagles allow (31.6).
- BYU is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 31.6 points.
- The Cougars average only 0.3 more yards per game (450.7) than the Eagles allow per contest (450.4).
- When BYU churns out more than 450.4 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Eagles have forced (8).
Georgia Southern Stats and Trends
- Georgia Southern has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Eagles have been underdogs by 20 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Georgia Southern's games this year have hit the over five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).
- The Eagles put up just 2.0 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Cougars allow (24.3).
- Georgia Southern is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 24.3 points.
- The Eagles average 28.6 fewer yards per game (363.1) than the Cougars give up (391.7).
- When Georgia Southern churns out more than 391.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This year the Eagles have 14 turnovers, three fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (17).
Season Stats
|BYU
|Stats
|Georgia Southern
33.3
Avg. Points Scored
22.3
24.3
Avg. Points Allowed
31.6
450.7
Avg. Total Yards
363.1
391.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
450.4
9
Giveaways
14
17
Takeaways
8