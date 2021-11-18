Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
BYU vs. Georgia Southern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 14 BYU Cougars (8-2) will clash with the Georgia Southern Eagles (3-7) at Allen E. Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia.

Odds for BYU vs. Georgia Southern

Over/Under Insights

  • BYU and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in four of 10 games this season.
  • Georgia Southern and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in two games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 55.6 points per game, 1.4 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 1.1 points above the 55.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in Cougars games this season is 56.3, 0.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 57 .
  • In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 53.8 points, 3.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • In BYU's 10 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Cougars have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 20 points or more.
  • BYU has eclipsed the over/under in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Cougars rack up just 1.7 more points per game (33.3) than the Eagles allow (31.6).
  • BYU is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 31.6 points.
  • The Cougars average only 0.3 more yards per game (450.7) than the Eagles allow per contest (450.4).
  • When BYU churns out more than 450.4 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Cougars have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Eagles have forced (8).
  • Georgia Southern has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Eagles have been underdogs by 20 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
  • Georgia Southern's games this year have hit the over five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).
  • The Eagles put up just 2.0 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Cougars allow (24.3).
  • Georgia Southern is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 24.3 points.
  • The Eagles average 28.6 fewer yards per game (363.1) than the Cougars give up (391.7).
  • When Georgia Southern churns out more than 391.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • This year the Eagles have 14 turnovers, three fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (17).
Season Stats

BYUStatsGeorgia Southern

33.3

Avg. Points Scored

22.3

24.3

Avg. Points Allowed

31.6

450.7

Avg. Total Yards

363.1

391.7

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

450.4

9

Giveaways

14

17

Takeaways

8