The California Golden Bears (3-6, 0-0 Pac-12) and the Stanford Cardinal (3-7, 0-0 Pac-12) clash in the 2021 edition of The Big Game.

Odds for Cal vs. Stanford

Over/Under Insights

Cal's games this season have gone over 45 points four of nine times.

In 70% of Stanford's games this season (7/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 45.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.9, is 0.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 7.5 points fewer than the 52.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Golden Bears games this season feature an average total of 49.9 points, a number 4.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Cardinal have averaged a total of 53.3 points, 8.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Cal Stats and Trends

Cal is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Golden Bears have been favored by 1.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Cal's games this year have hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Golden Bears put up 7.4 fewer points per game (22.9) than the Cardinal give up (30.3).

Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 30.3 points.

The Golden Bears average 36.3 fewer yards per game (390.6), than the Cardinal allow per outing (426.9).

In games that Cal picks up more than 426.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Golden Bears have six giveaways this season, while the Cardinal have six takeaways .

Stanford Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Stanford is 3-7-0 this season.

The Cardinal have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more seven times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Stanford's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

This season the Cardinal average just 0.2 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Golden Bears allow (22.2).

Stanford is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team puts up more than 22.2 points.

The Cardinal rack up 50.0 fewer yards per game (312.4) than the Golden Bears allow per contest (362.4).

When Stanford totals over 362.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This season the Cardinal have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Golden Bears have forced 15 turnovers.

Season Stats