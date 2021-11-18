Publish date:
Cal vs. Stanford College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cal vs. Stanford
Over/Under Insights
- Cal's games this season have gone over 45 points four of nine times.
- In 70% of Stanford's games this season (7/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 45.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.9, is 0.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 7.5 points fewer than the 52.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Golden Bears games this season feature an average total of 49.9 points, a number 4.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Cardinal have averaged a total of 53.3 points, 8.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Cal Stats and Trends
- Cal is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Golden Bears have been favored by 1.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Cal's games this year have hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- This year, the Golden Bears put up 7.4 fewer points per game (22.9) than the Cardinal give up (30.3).
- Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 30.3 points.
- The Golden Bears average 36.3 fewer yards per game (390.6), than the Cardinal allow per outing (426.9).
- In games that Cal picks up more than 426.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Golden Bears have six giveaways this season, while the Cardinal have six takeaways .
Stanford Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Stanford is 3-7-0 this season.
- The Cardinal have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more seven times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- Stanford's games this year have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
- This season the Cardinal average just 0.2 fewer points per game (22.0) than the Golden Bears allow (22.2).
- Stanford is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team puts up more than 22.2 points.
- The Cardinal rack up 50.0 fewer yards per game (312.4) than the Golden Bears allow per contest (362.4).
- When Stanford totals over 362.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This season the Cardinal have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Golden Bears have forced 15 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Cal
|Stats
|Stanford
22.9
Avg. Points Scored
22.0
22.2
Avg. Points Allowed
30.3
390.6
Avg. Total Yards
312.4
362.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
426.9
6
Giveaways
15
15
Takeaways
6