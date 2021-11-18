The Carolina Panthers (5-5) and Washington Football Team (3-6) will meet in a Week 11 NFL matchup.

Odds for Panthers vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Carolina's games this season have gone over 43 points three of 10 times.

So far this season, 66.7% of Washington's games (6/9) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 43.

The two teams combine to average 41.1 points per game, 1.9 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 3.6 points fewer than the 46.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 44.9 points per game in 2020, 1.9 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 46.9 points, 3.9 more than the set total in this contest.

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Panthers have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total three times in 10 opportunities (30%).

The Panthers average 20.5 points per game, 6.8 fewer than the Football Team surrender per contest (27.3).

Carolina is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.3 points.

The Panthers average 55.5 fewer yards per game (320.9), than the Football Team give up per contest (376.4).

When Carolina totals over 376.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over six more times (17 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Washington stats and trends

Washington has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

This season, the Football Team have just one ATS win in five games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Washington's games this season have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Football Team average just 1.3 more points per game (20.6) than the Panthers give up (19.3).

When Washington records more than 19.3 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Football Team rack up 64.7 more yards per game (345.4) than the Panthers allow (280.7).

Washington is 2-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team picks up more than 280.7 yards.

The Football Team have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 2-3 overall.

At home, as 3.5-point favorites or more, the Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

Carolina has gone over the total once in five home games this year.

This season, Panthers home games average 44.6 points, 1.6 more than this contest's over/under (43).

Away from home, Washington has just one win against the spread and is 1-3 overall.

In four away games this season, Washington has hit the over twice.

Football Team away games this season average 46.8 total points, 3.8 more than this contest's over/under (43).

