November 18, 2021
Carolina Panthers vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Carolina Panthers (5-5) and Washington Football Team (3-6) will meet in a Week 11 NFL matchup.

Odds for Panthers vs. Washington

Over/under insights

  • Carolina's games this season have gone over 43 points three of 10 times.
  • So far this season, 66.7% of Washington's games (6/9) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 43.
  • The two teams combine to average 41.1 points per game, 1.9 less than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 3.6 points fewer than the 46.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 44.9 points per game in 2020, 1.9 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 46.9 points, 3.9 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Carolina is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Panthers have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
  • Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total three times in 10 opportunities (30%).
  • The Panthers average 20.5 points per game, 6.8 fewer than the Football Team surrender per contest (27.3).
  • Carolina is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.3 points.
  • The Panthers average 55.5 fewer yards per game (320.9), than the Football Team give up per contest (376.4).
  • When Carolina totals over 376.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Panthers have turned the ball over six more times (17 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (11) this season.
  • Washington has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
  • This season, the Football Team have just one ATS win in five games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
  • Washington's games this season have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
  • The Football Team average just 1.3 more points per game (20.6) than the Panthers give up (19.3).
  • When Washington records more than 19.3 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Football Team rack up 64.7 more yards per game (345.4) than the Panthers allow (280.7).
  • Washington is 2-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team picks up more than 280.7 yards.
  • The Football Team have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 2-3 overall.
  • At home, as 3.5-point favorites or more, the Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
  • Carolina has gone over the total once in five home games this year.
  • This season, Panthers home games average 44.6 points, 1.6 more than this contest's over/under (43).
  • Away from home, Washington has just one win against the spread and is 1-3 overall.
  • In four away games this season, Washington has hit the over twice.
  • Football Team away games this season average 46.8 total points, 3.8 more than this contest's over/under (43).

