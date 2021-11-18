AAC opponents will do battle when the No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats (10-0, 0-0 AAC) face the SMU Mustangs (8-2, 0-0 AAC) at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. SMU

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined for 65 points just twice this year.

In 55.6% of SMU's games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 65.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 80.8, is 15.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 22.9 points greater than the 42.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Bearcats and their opponents score an average of 53.6 points per game, 11.4 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 66.1 PPG average total in Mustangs games this season is 1.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

This season, the Bearcats have an against the spread record of 3-5 in their eight games as a favorite of 11.5 points or more.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

This year, the Bearcats rack up 13.3 more points per game (39.2) than the Mustangs allow (25.9).

When Cincinnati puts up more than 25.9 points, it is 4-5 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

The Bearcats average only 13.0 more yards per game (418.7), than the Mustangs give up per matchup (405.7).

In games that Cincinnati picks up over 405.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bearcats have turned the ball over 16 times this season, three more turnovers than the Mustangs have forced (13).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Cincinnati at SISportsbook.

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

SMU's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Mustangs average 41.6 points per game, 25.4 more than the Bearcats give up (16.2).

SMU is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team puts up more than 16.2 points.

The Mustangs average 184.0 more yards per game (498.7) than the Bearcats give up (314.7).

In games that SMU picks up over 314.7 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Mustangs have turned the ball over 15 times, 13 fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (28).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats