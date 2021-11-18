Publish date:
Cincinnati vs. SMU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cincinnati vs. SMU
Over/Under Insights
- Cincinnati and its opponents have combined for 65 points just twice this year.
- In 55.6% of SMU's games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 65.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 80.8, is 15.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 22.9 points greater than the 42.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Bearcats and their opponents score an average of 53.6 points per game, 11.4 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 66.1 PPG average total in Mustangs games this season is 1.1 points more than this game's over/under.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Cincinnati has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
- This season, the Bearcats have an against the spread record of 3-5 in their eight games as a favorite of 11.5 points or more.
- Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- This year, the Bearcats rack up 13.3 more points per game (39.2) than the Mustangs allow (25.9).
- When Cincinnati puts up more than 25.9 points, it is 4-5 against the spread and 9-0 overall.
- The Bearcats average only 13.0 more yards per game (418.7), than the Mustangs give up per matchup (405.7).
- In games that Cincinnati picks up over 405.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Bearcats have turned the ball over 16 times this season, three more turnovers than the Mustangs have forced (13).
SMU Stats and Trends
- SMU is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.
- SMU's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).
- The Mustangs average 41.6 points per game, 25.4 more than the Bearcats give up (16.2).
- SMU is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team puts up more than 16.2 points.
- The Mustangs average 184.0 more yards per game (498.7) than the Bearcats give up (314.7).
- In games that SMU picks up over 314.7 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
- The Mustangs have turned the ball over 15 times, 13 fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (28).
Season Stats
|Cincinnati
|Stats
|SMU
39.2
Avg. Points Scored
41.6
16.2
Avg. Points Allowed
25.9
418.7
Avg. Total Yards
498.7
314.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
405.7
16
Giveaways
15
28
Takeaways
13