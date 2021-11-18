Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

It'll be the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) in NFL Week 11 action.

Odds for Bengals vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in four of nine games this season.
  • In 55.6% of Las Vegas' games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 49.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 49.5 points per game, an amount equal to the over/under in this contest.
  • The 48.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.3 fewer than the 49.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Bengals games this season is 46.1, 3.4 points fewer than Sunday's total of 49.5.
  • The 49.5 total in this game is 1.3 points higher than the 48.2 average total in Raiders games this season.
  • Cincinnati has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Bengals have been favored by 1 point or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
  • This year, the Bengals rack up just 0.6 more points per game (26.2) than the Raiders give up (25.6).
  • Cincinnati is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 25.6 points.
  • The Bengals average 361.4 yards per game, just 1.3 more than the 360.1 the Raiders give up per outing.
  • When Cincinnati piles up over 360.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over 13 times this season, two more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (11).
  • Las Vegas has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Raiders have been underdogs by 1 point or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
  • Las Vegas' games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).
  • The Raiders put up just 0.7 more points per game (23.3) than the Bengals give up (22.6).
  • When Las Vegas puts up more than 22.6 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Raiders average 383.9 yards per game, 22.7 more yards than the 361.2 the Bengals give up.
  • In games that Las Vegas churns out more than 361.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Raiders have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 1-point underdogs or more.
  • Las Vegas has gone over the total in four of five games at home this season.
  • Raiders home games this season average 48.7 total points, 0.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).
  • On the road, Cincinnati is 3-2 overall and 3-2 against the spread.
  • Away from home, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 1-point favorites or more.
  • This season, in five road games, Cincinnati has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Bengals away games average 44.6 points, 4.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

