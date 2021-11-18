It'll be the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) in NFL Week 11 action.

Odds for Bengals vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in four of nine games this season.

In 55.6% of Las Vegas' games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 49.5.

The two teams combine to average 49.5 points per game, an amount equal to the over/under in this contest.

The 48.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.3 fewer than the 49.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Bengals games this season is 46.1, 3.4 points fewer than Sunday's total of 49.5.

The 49.5 total in this game is 1.3 points higher than the 48.2 average total in Raiders games this season.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

The Bengals have been favored by 1 point or more four times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

This year, the Bengals rack up just 0.6 more points per game (26.2) than the Raiders give up (25.6).

Cincinnati is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 25.6 points.

The Bengals average 361.4 yards per game, just 1.3 more than the 360.1 the Raiders give up per outing.

When Cincinnati piles up over 360.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over 13 times this season, two more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (11).

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

The Raiders have been underdogs by 1 point or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

Las Vegas' games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Raiders put up just 0.7 more points per game (23.3) than the Bengals give up (22.6).

When Las Vegas puts up more than 22.6 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Raiders average 383.9 yards per game, 22.7 more yards than the 361.2 the Bengals give up.

In games that Las Vegas churns out more than 361.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Raiders have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Home and road insights

Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this season.

At home, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 1-point underdogs or more.

Las Vegas has gone over the total in four of five games at home this season.

Raiders home games this season average 48.7 total points, 0.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

On the road, Cincinnati is 3-2 overall and 3-2 against the spread.

Away from home, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 1-point favorites or more.

This season, in five road games, Cincinnati has hit the over twice.

This season, Bengals away games average 44.6 points, 4.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

