ACC foes will clash when the Clemson Tigers (7-3, 0-0 ACC) battle the No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-1, 0-0 ACC).

Odds for Clemson vs. Wake Forest

Over/Under Insights

Clemson has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in a game this season.

Wake Forest and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69.1, is 12.6 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 44.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 12.1 fewer than the 56.5 over/under in this contest.

The Tigers and their opponents score an average of 48.9 points per game, 7.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 64.6 PPG average total in Demon Deacons games this season is 8.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson has covered the spread two times this year.

The Tigers have been favored by 4.5 points or more seven times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Clemson has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Tigers score 24.4 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the Demon Deacons surrender per contest (29.1).

When Clemson records more than 29.1 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Tigers rack up 95.8 fewer yards per game (344.7) than the Demon Deacons give up per matchup (440.5).

Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up more than 440.5 yards.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, seven fewer than the Demon Deacons have forced (21).

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

Wake Forest's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Demon Deacons rack up 44.7 points per game, 29.4 more than the Tigers surrender (15.3).

Wake Forest is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall when the team notches more than 15.3 points.

The Demon Deacons rack up 188.5 more yards per game (498.5) than the Tigers give up per matchup (310).

Wake Forest is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall when the team amasses over 310 yards.

This year the Demon Deacons have 12 turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (13).

