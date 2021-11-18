Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Detroit Lions (0-8-1) will battle to halt their nine-game skid in a Week 11 clash with the Cleveland Browns (5-5).

Odds for Browns vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.
  • Detroit has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in five of nine games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39.8, is 3.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 53 points per game, 9.5 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Browns games this season is 47.1, 3.6 points above Sunday's over/under of 43.5.
  • The 47.0 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 3.5 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Cleveland is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Browns are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 11.5 points or more.
  • Cleveland's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Browns score 5.8 fewer points per game (23.1) than the Lions surrender (28.9).
  • When Cleveland puts up more than 28.9 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Browns collect just 16.0 fewer yards per game (363.8), than the Lions give up per matchup (379.8).
  • In games that Cleveland churns out over 379.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Browns have turned the ball over nine times this season, one fewer than the Lions have forced (10).
  • Detroit has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Lions have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 11.5 points or more.
  • Detroit has gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities this season (three times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Lions put up 7.4 fewer points per game (16.7) than the Browns surrender (24.1).
  • The Lions average just 4.5 fewer yards per game (319.4) than the Browns allow (323.9).
  • In games that Detroit piles up more than 323.9 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall.
  • This season the Lions have turned the ball over 11 times, three more than the Browns' takeaways (8).

Home and road insights

  • Cleveland has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-2 overall there, this season.
  • At home, as 11.5-point favorites or more, the Browns are winless ATS (0-1).
  • In five home games this season, Cleveland has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Browns home games average 45.1 points, 1.6 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).
  • Detroit is 3-2 against the spread, and 0-4-1 overall, in away games.
  • Detroit has gone over the total once in five away games this year.
  • This season, Lions away games average 46.3 points, 2.8 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

