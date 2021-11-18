The Detroit Lions (0-8-1) will battle to halt their nine-game skid in a Week 11 clash with the Cleveland Browns (5-5).

Odds for Browns vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.

Detroit has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in five of nine games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39.8, is 3.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 53 points per game, 9.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Browns games this season is 47.1, 3.6 points above Sunday's over/under of 43.5.

The 47.0 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 3.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Browns are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 11.5 points or more.

Cleveland's games this year have gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Browns score 5.8 fewer points per game (23.1) than the Lions surrender (28.9).

When Cleveland puts up more than 28.9 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Browns collect just 16.0 fewer yards per game (363.8), than the Lions give up per matchup (379.8).

In games that Cleveland churns out over 379.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Browns have turned the ball over nine times this season, one fewer than the Lions have forced (10).

Lions stats and trends

Detroit has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

This year, the Lions have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 11.5 points or more.

Detroit has gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities this season (three times in nine games with a set point total).

The Lions put up 7.4 fewer points per game (16.7) than the Browns surrender (24.1).

The Lions average just 4.5 fewer yards per game (319.4) than the Browns allow (323.9).

In games that Detroit piles up more than 323.9 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall.

This season the Lions have turned the ball over 11 times, three more than the Browns' takeaways (8).

Home and road insights

Cleveland has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-2 overall there, this season.

At home, as 11.5-point favorites or more, the Browns are winless ATS (0-1).

In five home games this season, Cleveland has gone over the total twice.

This season, Browns home games average 45.1 points, 1.6 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

Detroit is 3-2 against the spread, and 0-4-1 overall, in away games.

Detroit has gone over the total once in five away games this year.

This season, Lions away games average 46.3 points, 2.8 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

