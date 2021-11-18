The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) and Texas State Bobcats (3-7, 0-0 Sun Belt) will face each other in clash of Sun Belt rivals at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina and its opponents have combined to put up more than 61 points in five of nine games this season.

So far this season, 40% of Texas State's games (4/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 61.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.5, is 4.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 53.7 points per game, 7.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Chanticleers games this season is 58.8, 2.2 points fewer than Saturday's total of 61 .

The 61 over/under in this game is four points above the 57 average total in Bobcats games this season.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Coastal Carolina has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

This season, the Chanticleers have won ATS in each of their three games as a favorite of 24.5 points or more.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

This year, the Chanticleers average 8.4 more points per game (42.3) than the Bobcats surrender (33.9).

When Coastal Carolina records more than 33.9 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Chanticleers rack up 69.9 more yards per game (491.7) than the Bobcats allow per outing (421.8).

Coastal Carolina is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team amasses more than 421.8 yards.

This year, the Chanticleers have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Bobcats have takeaways (12).

Texas State Stats and Trends

In Texas State's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

Texas State's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

This year the Bobcats rack up 3.4 more points per game (23.2) than the Chanticleers give up (19.8).

When Texas State scores more than 19.8 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

The Bobcats rack up 22.9 more yards per game (349) than the Chanticleers allow per matchup (326.1).

When Texas State amasses over 326.1 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Bobcats have turned the ball over 11 more times (20 total) than the Chanticleers have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Season Stats