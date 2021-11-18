Publish date:
Colorado State vs. Hawaii College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Colorado State vs. Hawaii
Over/Under Insights
- Colorado State and its opponents have scored at least 54 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this season.
- In 50% of Hawaii's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 54.
- Saturday's total is 5.1 points higher than the combined 48.9 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 1.4 points fewer than the 55.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Rams games this season is 48.9, 5.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 54 .
- The 61.5 PPG average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season is 7.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Colorado State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Colorado State is 4-5-0 this season.
- The Rams have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in five chances).
- Colorado State has hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over nine games with a set point total).
- This year, the Rams score 8.8 fewer points per game (22.9) than the Rainbow Warriors allow (31.7).
- Colorado State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.7 points.
- The Rams rack up 389.5 yards per game, 50.7 fewer yards than the 440.2 the Rainbow Warriors allow per matchup.
- When Colorado State totals more than 440.2 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- This year, the Rams have 11 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (24).
Hawaii Stats and Trends
- Hawaii is 3-6-1 against the spread this season.
- The Rainbow Warriors have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more seven times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- Hawaii's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in 10 opportunities (30%).
- The Rainbow Warriors put up just 2.3 more points per game (26.0) than the Rams allow (23.7).
- Hawaii is 2-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team puts up more than 23.7 points.
- The Rainbow Warriors average 37.2 more yards per game (385.5) than the Rams give up per matchup (348.3).
- In games that Hawaii totals more than 348.3 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
- This year the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 26 times, 15 more than the Rams' takeaways (11).
Season Stats
|Colorado State
|Stats
|Hawaii
22.9
Avg. Points Scored
26.0
23.7
Avg. Points Allowed
31.7
389.5
Avg. Total Yards
385.5
348.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
440.2
11
Giveaways
26
11
Takeaways
24