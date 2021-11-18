MWC opponents will do battle when the Colorado State Rams (3-7, 0-0 MWC) battle the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-7, 0-0 MWC) at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Odds for Colorado State vs. Hawaii

Over/Under Insights

Colorado State and its opponents have scored at least 54 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this season.

In 50% of Hawaii's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 54.

Saturday's total is 5.1 points higher than the combined 48.9 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 1.4 points fewer than the 55.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Rams games this season is 48.9, 5.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 54 .

The 61.5 PPG average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season is 7.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Colorado State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Colorado State is 4-5-0 this season.

The Rams have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in five chances).

Colorado State has hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Rams score 8.8 fewer points per game (22.9) than the Rainbow Warriors allow (31.7).

Colorado State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.7 points.

The Rams rack up 389.5 yards per game, 50.7 fewer yards than the 440.2 the Rainbow Warriors allow per matchup.

When Colorado State totals more than 440.2 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This year, the Rams have 11 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (24).

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Hawaii is 3-6-1 against the spread this season.

The Rainbow Warriors have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more seven times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Hawaii's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in 10 opportunities (30%).

The Rainbow Warriors put up just 2.3 more points per game (26.0) than the Rams allow (23.7).

Hawaii is 2-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team puts up more than 23.7 points.

The Rainbow Warriors average 37.2 more yards per game (385.5) than the Rams give up per matchup (348.3).

In games that Hawaii totals more than 348.3 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

This year the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 26 times, 15 more than the Rams' takeaways (11).

Season Stats