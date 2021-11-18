Publish date:
Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New England vs. Atlanta
Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds
Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris has run for a team-leading 547 yards on 133 carries (54.7 yards per game) while scoring seven touchdowns.
- He's also caught 11 passes for 63 yards (6.3 per game).
- He has received 133 of his team's 280 carries this season (47.5%).
- The Patriots, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
6
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- In terms of defending against the run, the Falcons are 21st in the league, allowing 122.1 yards per game.
- This season the Falcons have conceded 10 rushing TDs. They are ranked 21st in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Harris did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Browns.
- Harris has rushed for 110 yards on 38 carries (36.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns on the ground over his last three games.
Harris' New England Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Damien Harris
133
47.5%
547
7
27
49.1%
4.1
Rhamondre Stevenson
55
19.6%
236
3
13
23.6%
4.3
Brandon Bolden
25
8.9%
140
0
4
7.3%
5.6
Kendrick Bourne
5
1.8%
71
0
1
1.8%
14.2
