November 18, 2021
Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New England vs. Atlanta

Author:

Damien Harris will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Harris' New England Patriots (6-4) and the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) hit the field in a Week 11 matchup from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris has run for a team-leading 547 yards on 133 carries (54.7 yards per game) while scoring seven touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 11 passes for 63 yards (6.3 per game).
  • He has received 133 of his team's 280 carries this season (47.5%).
  • The Patriots, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

6

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • In terms of defending against the run, the Falcons are 21st in the league, allowing 122.1 yards per game.
  • This season the Falcons have conceded 10 rushing TDs. They are ranked 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Harris did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Browns.
  • Harris has rushed for 110 yards on 38 carries (36.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns on the ground over his last three games.

Harris' New England Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Damien Harris

133

47.5%

547

7

27

49.1%

4.1

Rhamondre Stevenson

55

19.6%

236

3

13

23.6%

4.3

Brandon Bolden

25

8.9%

140

0

4

7.3%

5.6

Kendrick Bourne

5

1.8%

71

0

1

1.8%

14.2

