Damien Harris will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Harris' New England Patriots (6-4) and the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) hit the field in a Week 11 matchup from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has run for a team-leading 547 yards on 133 carries (54.7 yards per game) while scoring seven touchdowns.

He's also caught 11 passes for 63 yards (6.3 per game).

He has received 133 of his team's 280 carries this season (47.5%).

The Patriots, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 6 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

In terms of defending against the run, the Falcons are 21st in the league, allowing 122.1 yards per game.

This season the Falcons have conceded 10 rushing TDs. They are ranked 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Harris did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Browns.

Harris has rushed for 110 yards on 38 carries (36.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns on the ground over his last three games.

Harris' New England Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Damien Harris 133 47.5% 547 7 27 49.1% 4.1 Rhamondre Stevenson 55 19.6% 236 3 13 23.6% 4.3 Brandon Bolden 25 8.9% 140 0 4 7.3% 5.6 Kendrick Bourne 5 1.8% 71 0 1 1.8% 14.2

