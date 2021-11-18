Publish date:
East Carolina vs. Navy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for East Carolina vs. Navy
Over/Under Insights
- East Carolina has combined with its opponents to put up more than 46.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.
- So far this season, 66.7% of Navy's games (6/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 46.5.
- Saturday's total is 0.8 points lower than the two team's combined 47.3 points per game average.
- The 54.9 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 8.4 more than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Pirates and their opponents have scored an average of 58.6 points per game in 2021, 12.1 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Midshipmen have averaged a total of 48.7 points, 2.2 more than the set total in this contest.
East Carolina Stats and Trends
- East Carolina is 7-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Pirates have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 4 points or more (in three chances).
- East Carolina's games this year have hit the over in 30% of its opportunities (three times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Pirates average just 0.1 more points per game (30.5) than the Midshipmen give up (30.4).
- East Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 30.4 points.
- The Pirates average 78.5 more yards per game (435.5) than the Midshipmen allow per outing (357.0).
- In games that East Carolina totals over 357.0 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- This year, the Pirates have turned the ball over 20 times, nine more than the Midshipmen's takeaways (11).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for East Carolina at SISportsbook.
Navy Stats and Trends
- Navy is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, the Midshipmen have been installed as underdogs by a 4-point margin or more eight times and are 5-3 ATS in those contests.
- Navy's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).
- The Midshipmen average 7.7 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Pirates give up (24.5).
- The Midshipmen collect 272.0 yards per game, 119.0 fewer yards than the 391.0 the Pirates allow.
- In games that Navy churns out over 391.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Midshipmen have turned the ball over seven times, 12 fewer times than the Pirates have forced turnovers (19).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|East Carolina
|Stats
|Navy
30.5
Avg. Points Scored
16.8
24.5
Avg. Points Allowed
30.4
435.5
Avg. Total Yards
272.0
391.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
357.0
20
Giveaways
7
19
Takeaways
11