The East Carolina Pirates (6-4, 0-0 AAC) and Navy Midshipmen (2-7, 0-0 AAC) will battle in clash of AAC rivals at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.

Odds for East Carolina vs. Navy

Over/Under Insights

East Carolina has combined with its opponents to put up more than 46.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 66.7% of Navy's games (6/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 46.5.

Saturday's total is 0.8 points lower than the two team's combined 47.3 points per game average.

The 54.9 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 8.4 more than the 46.5 over/under in this contest.

The Pirates and their opponents have scored an average of 58.6 points per game in 2021, 12.1 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Midshipmen have averaged a total of 48.7 points, 2.2 more than the set total in this contest.

East Carolina Stats and Trends

East Carolina is 7-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Pirates have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 4 points or more (in three chances).

East Carolina's games this year have hit the over in 30% of its opportunities (three times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Pirates average just 0.1 more points per game (30.5) than the Midshipmen give up (30.4).

East Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 30.4 points.

The Pirates average 78.5 more yards per game (435.5) than the Midshipmen allow per outing (357.0).

In games that East Carolina totals over 357.0 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

This year, the Pirates have turned the ball over 20 times, nine more than the Midshipmen's takeaways (11).

Navy Stats and Trends

Navy is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Midshipmen have been installed as underdogs by a 4-point margin or more eight times and are 5-3 ATS in those contests.

Navy's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

The Midshipmen average 7.7 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Pirates give up (24.5).

The Midshipmen collect 272.0 yards per game, 119.0 fewer yards than the 391.0 the Pirates allow.

In games that Navy churns out over 391.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Midshipmen have turned the ball over seven times, 12 fewer times than the Pirates have forced turnovers (19).

Season Stats