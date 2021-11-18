Publish date:
Florida vs. Missouri College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Florida vs. Missouri
Over/Under Insights
- Florida and its opponents have combined for 69.5 points only twice this season.
- Missouri's games have gone over 69.5 points in four of 10 chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 4.5 points higher than the combined 65 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 63.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.2 fewer than the 69.5 total in this contest.
- The Gators and their opponents score an average of 58.4 points per game, 11.1 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 60.6 points, 8.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Florida Stats and Trends
- Florida is 3-7-0 against the spread this season.
- The Gators have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 8.5 points or more (in seven chances).
- Florida's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
- The Gators average 33.5 points per game, comparable to the 35.9 per contest the Tigers allow.
- Florida is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 35.9 points.
- The Gators rack up 36.5 more yards per game (492.4) than the Tigers give up per contest (455.9).
- Florida is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team churns out more than 455.9 yards.
- This year, the Gators have turned the ball over 18 times, three more than the Tigers' takeaways (15).
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Missouri has covered the spread two times this year.
- The Tigers have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- Missouri's games this season have hit the over on seven of 10 set point totals (70%).
- This year the Tigers average 4.1 more points per game (31.5) than the Gators surrender (27.4).
- When Missouri puts up more than 27.4 points, it is 1-6 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Tigers average 65.2 more yards per game (434.3) than the Gators give up per matchup (369.1).
- In games that Missouri picks up over 369.1 yards, the team is 1-7 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over one more time (11 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Season Stats
|Florida
|Stats
|Missouri
33.5
Avg. Points Scored
31.5
27.4
Avg. Points Allowed
35.9
492.4
Avg. Total Yards
434.3
369.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
455.9
18
Giveaways
11
10
Takeaways
15