The Florida Gators (5-5, 0-0 SEC) and Missouri Tigers (5-5, 0-0 SEC) will face each other in clash of SEC foes at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Florida vs. Missouri

Over/Under Insights

Florida and its opponents have combined for 69.5 points only twice this season.

Missouri's games have gone over 69.5 points in four of 10 chances this season.

Saturday's total is 4.5 points higher than the combined 65 PPG average of the two teams.

The 63.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.2 fewer than the 69.5 total in this contest.

The Gators and their opponents score an average of 58.4 points per game, 11.1 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 60.6 points, 8.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Florida Stats and Trends

Florida is 3-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Gators have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 8.5 points or more (in seven chances).

Florida's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

The Gators average 33.5 points per game, comparable to the 35.9 per contest the Tigers allow.

Florida is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 35.9 points.

The Gators rack up 36.5 more yards per game (492.4) than the Tigers give up per contest (455.9).

Florida is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team churns out more than 455.9 yards.

This year, the Gators have turned the ball over 18 times, three more than the Tigers' takeaways (15).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Florida at SISportsbook.

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri has covered the spread two times this year.

The Tigers have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Missouri's games this season have hit the over on seven of 10 set point totals (70%).

This year the Tigers average 4.1 more points per game (31.5) than the Gators surrender (27.4).

When Missouri puts up more than 27.4 points, it is 1-6 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Tigers average 65.2 more yards per game (434.3) than the Gators give up per matchup (369.1).

In games that Missouri picks up over 369.1 yards, the team is 1-7 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over one more time (11 total) than the Gators have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats