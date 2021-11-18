The Georgia State Panthers (5-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) and Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) will battle in clash of Sun Belt rivals at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Odds for Georgia State vs. Arkansas State

Over/Under Insights

Georgia State and its opponents have gone over the current 65.5-point total in three of 10 games this season.

Arkansas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 65.5 points in four of nine games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 14.4 points higher than the combined 51.1 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 5.8 points fewer than the 71.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Panthers games have an average total of 56.2 points this season, 9.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 65.5-point over/under for this game is 1.0 point below the 66.5 points per game average total in Red Wolves games this season.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

In Georgia State's 10 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

Georgia State's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).

The Panthers put up 25.0 points per game, 16.1 fewer than the Red Wolves allow per matchup (41.1).

Georgia State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 41.1 points.

The Panthers collect 153.0 fewer yards per game (377.7) than the Red Wolves allow per matchup (530.7).

The Panthers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four fewer than the Red Wolves have forced (14).

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

In Arkansas State's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Red Wolves have been underdogs by 16.5 points or more four times this season and covered the spread once.

Arkansas State's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

The Red Wolves score 4.1 fewer points per game (26.1) than the Panthers allow (30.2).

Arkansas State is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team scores more than 30.2 points.

The Red Wolves collect 25.4 fewer yards per game (400.1) than the Panthers give up per outing (425.5).

Arkansas State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team totals more than 425.5 yards.

The Red Wolves have turned the ball over 20 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (13).

Season Stats