NFC North opponents will do battle in Week 11 of the NFL season when the Green Bay Packers (8-2) face the Minnesota Vikings (4-5).

Odds for Packers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have combined for 49 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.

Minnesota's games have gone over 49 points in four of nine chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.2, is 2.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 41.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.6 fewer than the 49 total in this contest.

The Packers and their opponents score an average of 48.6 points per game, 0.4 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 49-point over/under for this game is 1.3 points below the 50.3 points per game average total in Vikings games this season.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay has played 10 games, with nine wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Packers have been installed as favorites by a 2-point margin or more seven times and are 6-1 ATS in those games.

Green Bay's games this year have hit the over on just two of 10 set point totals (20%).

The Packers score just 1.8 fewer points per game (21.6) than the Vikings give up (23.4).

When Green Bay scores more than 23.4 points, it is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Packers average 29.7 fewer yards per game (339.4), than the Vikings allow per matchup (369.1).

When Green Bay amasses more than 369.1 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Packers have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Vikings have takeaways (12).

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

The Vikings have an against the spread record of 4-0 in their four games when underdogs by 2 points or more this year.

Minnesota has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this season (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Vikings rack up 6.6 more points per game (24.6) than the Packers surrender (18.0).

When Minnesota records more than 18.0 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Vikings average 74.8 more yards per game (384.7) than the Packers allow (309.9).

When Minnesota churns out over 309.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Vikings have turned the ball over six times, 10 fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (16).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Minnesota has one win against the spread and is 2-2 overall.

The Vikings are winless ATS (0-2) as 2-point underdogs or more at home.

This year, in four home games, Minnesota has not gone over the total.

The average point total in Vikings home games this season is 51.1 points, 2.1 more than this outing's over/under (49).

Green Bay is 5-1 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, on the road.

Away from home, the Packers have two wins ATS (2-1) as 2-point favorites or more.

In six away games this season, Green Bay has gone over the total once.

Packers away games this season average 48.8 total points, 0.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).

