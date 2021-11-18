Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

NFC North opponents will do battle in Week 11 of the NFL season when the Green Bay Packers (8-2) face the Minnesota Vikings (4-5).

Odds for Packers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay and its opponents have combined for 49 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this year.
  • Minnesota's games have gone over 49 points in four of nine chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.2, is 2.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 41.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.6 fewer than the 49 total in this contest.
  • The Packers and their opponents score an average of 48.6 points per game, 0.4 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • The 49-point over/under for this game is 1.3 points below the 50.3 points per game average total in Vikings games this season.
  • Green Bay has played 10 games, with nine wins against the spread.
  • So far this season, the Packers have been installed as favorites by a 2-point margin or more seven times and are 6-1 ATS in those games.
  • Green Bay's games this year have hit the over on just two of 10 set point totals (20%).
  • The Packers score just 1.8 fewer points per game (21.6) than the Vikings give up (23.4).
  • When Green Bay scores more than 23.4 points, it is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
  • The Packers average 29.7 fewer yards per game (339.4), than the Vikings allow per matchup (369.1).
  • When Green Bay amasses more than 369.1 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • This year, the Packers have nine turnovers, three fewer than the Vikings have takeaways (12).
  • Minnesota has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Vikings have an against the spread record of 4-0 in their four games when underdogs by 2 points or more this year.
  • Minnesota has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this season (four times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Vikings rack up 6.6 more points per game (24.6) than the Packers surrender (18.0).
  • When Minnesota records more than 18.0 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Vikings average 74.8 more yards per game (384.7) than the Packers allow (309.9).
  • When Minnesota churns out over 309.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Vikings have turned the ball over six times, 10 fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (16).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Minnesota has one win against the spread and is 2-2 overall.
  • The Vikings are winless ATS (0-2) as 2-point underdogs or more at home.
  • This year, in four home games, Minnesota has not gone over the total.
  • The average point total in Vikings home games this season is 51.1 points, 2.1 more than this outing's over/under (49).
  • Green Bay is 5-1 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, on the road.
  • Away from home, the Packers have two wins ATS (2-1) as 2-point favorites or more.
  • In six away games this season, Green Bay has gone over the total once.
  • Packers away games this season average 48.8 total points, 0.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).

