AAC foes will clash when the No. 17 Houston Cougars (9-1, 0-0 AAC) meet the Memphis Tigers (5-5, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for Houston vs. Memphis

Over/Under Insights

Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 60.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

Memphis' games have gone over 60.5 points in three of nine chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 70.4 points per game, 9.9 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 50 points per game, 10.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Cougars and their opponents score an average of 55.2 points per game, 5.3 fewer than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 62.4 points, 1.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Houston Stats and Trends

Houston has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Cougars have been favored by 8.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Houston's games this year have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Cougars put up 9.7 more points per game (38.9) than the Tigers surrender (29.2).

Houston is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.2 points.

The Cougars collect 412.7 yards per game, just 2.4 more than the 410.3 the Tigers give up per contest.

When Houston churns out over 410.3 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This year, the Cougars have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (9).

Memphis Stats and Trends

In Memphis' 10 games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

Memphis' games this season have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Tigers rack up 31.5 points per game, 10.7 more than the Cougars allow (20.8).

Memphis is 3-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team scores more than 20.8 points.

The Tigers average 157.2 more yards per game (449.6) than the Cougars give up (292.4).

In games that Memphis picks up over 292.4 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

This season the Tigers have 17 turnovers, two fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (19).

