November 18, 2021
Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New England vs. Atlanta

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Hunter Henry for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Henry and the New England Patriots (6-4) square off against the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) in Week 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henry's 42 targets have resulted in 31 catches for 353 yards (35.3 ypg) and seven touchdowns.
  • Henry has been the target of 12.6% (42 total) of his team's 333 passing attempts this season.
  • Henry has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 20.8% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots have called a pass in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Henry's 28.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Falcons are 1.0 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.
  • Henry, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The Falcons are allowing 256.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 19 passing TDs allowed this season, the Falcons defense is ranked 29th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Browns, Henry was targeted four times, totaling 37 yards on four receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
  • Henry has collected 89 receiving yards (29.7 per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in seven balls on 10 targets during his last three games.

Henry's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Henry

42

12.6%

31

353

7

10

20.8%

Kendrick Bourne

43

12.9%

33

520

3

2

4.2%

Jakobi Meyers

76

22.8%

50

483

1

8

16.7%

Nelson Agholor

46

13.8%

24

356

2

5

10.4%

