Publish date:
Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New England vs. Atlanta
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henry's 42 targets have resulted in 31 catches for 353 yards (35.3 ypg) and seven touchdowns.
- Henry has been the target of 12.6% (42 total) of his team's 333 passing attempts this season.
- Henry has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 20.8% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have called a pass in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Henry's 28.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Falcons are 1.0 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.
- Henry, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The Falcons are allowing 256.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
- With 19 passing TDs allowed this season, the Falcons defense is ranked 29th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Browns, Henry was targeted four times, totaling 37 yards on four receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
- Henry has collected 89 receiving yards (29.7 per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in seven balls on 10 targets during his last three games.
Henry's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Henry
42
12.6%
31
353
7
10
20.8%
Kendrick Bourne
43
12.9%
33
520
3
2
4.2%
Jakobi Meyers
76
22.8%
50
483
1
8
16.7%
Nelson Agholor
46
13.8%
24
356
2
5
10.4%
