Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Hunter Henry for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Henry and the New England Patriots (6-4) square off against the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) in Week 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henry's 42 targets have resulted in 31 catches for 353 yards (35.3 ypg) and seven touchdowns.

Henry has been the target of 12.6% (42 total) of his team's 333 passing attempts this season.

Henry has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 20.8% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have called a pass in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Henry's 28.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Falcons are 1.0 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Henry, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The Falcons are allowing 256.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

With 19 passing TDs allowed this season, the Falcons defense is ranked 29th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Browns, Henry was targeted four times, totaling 37 yards on four receptions while scoring two touchdowns.

Henry has collected 89 receiving yards (29.7 per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in seven balls on 10 targets during his last three games.

Henry's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Henry 42 12.6% 31 353 7 10 20.8% Kendrick Bourne 43 12.9% 33 520 3 2 4.2% Jakobi Meyers 76 22.8% 50 483 1 8 16.7% Nelson Agholor 46 13.8% 24 356 2 5 10.4%

