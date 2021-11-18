The No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2, 0-0 Big Ten) and Illinois Fighting Illini (4-6, 0-0 Big Ten) will face each other in clash of Big Ten foes at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Odds for Iowa vs. Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Iowa and its opponents have combined to score more than 38.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 30% of Illinois' games (3/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 38.5.

Saturday's total is 3.4 points lower than the two team's combined 41.9 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 37.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Hawkeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 43.5 points per game in 2021, 5.0 more than Saturday's total.

The 50.6 PPG average total in Fighting Illini games this season is 12.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

This season, the Hawkeyes have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 12.5 points or more.

Iowa's games this year have gone over the point total in 30% of its opportunities (three times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Hawkeyes average 3.1 more points per game (24.7) than the Fighting Illini give up (21.6).

Iowa is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it scores more than 21.6 points.

The Hawkeyes collect 92.9 fewer yards per game (297.0) than the Fighting Illini allow per outing (389.9).

Iowa is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up over 389.9 yards.

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one fewer than the Fighting Illini have forced (14).

Illinois Stats and Trends

Illinois is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Fighting Illini have been underdogs by 12.5 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.

Illinois' games this season have gone over the total in only two out of 10 opportunities (20%).

The Fighting Illini put up 17.2 points per game, comparable to the 16.3 the Hawkeyes allow.

Illinois is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 16.3 points.

The Fighting Illini rack up 315.3 yards per game, just 0.3 more than the 315.0 the Hawkeyes allow.

When Illinois totals over 315.0 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over nine times, 14 fewer times than the Hawkeyes have forced turnovers (23).

Season Stats