Publish date:
Iowa vs. Illinois College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Iowa vs. Illinois
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa and its opponents have combined to score more than 38.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
- So far this season, 30% of Illinois' games (3/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 38.5.
- Saturday's total is 3.4 points lower than the two team's combined 41.9 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 37.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Hawkeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 43.5 points per game in 2021, 5.0 more than Saturday's total.
- The 50.6 PPG average total in Fighting Illini games this season is 12.1 points more than this game's over/under.
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Iowa has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- This season, the Hawkeyes have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 12.5 points or more.
- Iowa's games this year have gone over the point total in 30% of its opportunities (three times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Hawkeyes average 3.1 more points per game (24.7) than the Fighting Illini give up (21.6).
- Iowa is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it scores more than 21.6 points.
- The Hawkeyes collect 92.9 fewer yards per game (297.0) than the Fighting Illini allow per outing (389.9).
- Iowa is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up over 389.9 yards.
- The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 13 times this season, one fewer than the Fighting Illini have forced (14).
Illinois Stats and Trends
- Illinois is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Fighting Illini have been underdogs by 12.5 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.
- Illinois' games this season have gone over the total in only two out of 10 opportunities (20%).
- The Fighting Illini put up 17.2 points per game, comparable to the 16.3 the Hawkeyes allow.
- Illinois is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 16.3 points.
- The Fighting Illini rack up 315.3 yards per game, just 0.3 more than the 315.0 the Hawkeyes allow.
- When Illinois totals over 315.0 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over nine times, 14 fewer times than the Hawkeyes have forced turnovers (23).
Season Stats
|Iowa
|Stats
|Illinois
24.7
Avg. Points Scored
17.2
16.3
Avg. Points Allowed
21.6
297.0
Avg. Total Yards
315.3
315.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
389.9
13
Giveaways
9
23
Takeaways
14