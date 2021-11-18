Publish date:
Jakobi Meyers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New England vs. Atlanta
Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds
Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Meyers has caught 50 passes (76 targets) for 483 yards (48.3 per game) with one TD this season.
- Meyers has been the target of 22.8% (76 total) of his team's 333 passing attempts this season.
- Meyers (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- The Falcons are allowing 256.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
- The Falcons' defense is 29th in the league, allowing 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Meyers put together a 49-yard performance against the Browns last week on four catches while being targeted four times and scoring one touchdown.
- Meyers' nine catches over his last three outings are good enough for 93 yards (31.0 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 17 times.
Meyers' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
76
22.8%
50
483
1
8
16.7%
Kendrick Bourne
43
12.9%
33
520
3
2
4.2%
Nelson Agholor
46
13.8%
24
356
2
5
10.4%
Hunter Henry
42
12.6%
31
353
7
10
20.8%
