In advance of Thursday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jakobi Meyers and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on FOX. Meyers and the New England Patriots (6-4) square off against the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) in Week 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Meyers has caught 50 passes (76 targets) for 483 yards (48.3 per game) with one TD this season.

Meyers has been the target of 22.8% (76 total) of his team's 333 passing attempts this season.

Meyers (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

The Falcons are allowing 256.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

The Falcons' defense is 29th in the league, allowing 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Meyers put together a 49-yard performance against the Browns last week on four catches while being targeted four times and scoring one touchdown.

Meyers' nine catches over his last three outings are good enough for 93 yards (31.0 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 17 times.

Meyers' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 76 22.8% 50 483 1 8 16.7% Kendrick Bourne 43 12.9% 33 520 3 2 4.2% Nelson Agholor 46 13.8% 24 356 2 5 10.4% Hunter Henry 42 12.6% 31 353 7 10 20.8%

