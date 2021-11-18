Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Jakobi Meyers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New England vs. Atlanta

Author:

In advance of Thursday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jakobi Meyers and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on FOX. Meyers and the New England Patriots (6-4) square off against the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) in Week 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Meyers has caught 50 passes (76 targets) for 483 yards (48.3 per game) with one TD this season.
  • Meyers has been the target of 22.8% (76 total) of his team's 333 passing attempts this season.
  • Meyers (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Meyers' matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • The Falcons are allowing 256.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Falcons' defense is 29th in the league, allowing 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Meyers put together a 49-yard performance against the Browns last week on four catches while being targeted four times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Meyers' nine catches over his last three outings are good enough for 93 yards (31.0 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted 17 times.

Meyers' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jakobi Meyers

76

22.8%

50

483

1

8

16.7%

Kendrick Bourne

43

12.9%

33

520

3

2

4.2%

Nelson Agholor

46

13.8%

24

356

2

5

10.4%

Hunter Henry

42

12.6%

31

353

7

10

20.8%

