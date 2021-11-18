The Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) will attempt to extend their three-game winning run versus the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) in Week 11.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Cowboys

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 56-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.

Dallas has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points in five of nine games this season.

Sunday's total is 1.8 points lower than the two team's combined 57.8 points per game average.

The 45.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.2 fewer than the 56 total in this contest.

The average total in Chiefs games this season is 53.8, 2.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 56.

The 56 over/under in this game is 4.0 points higher than the 52.0 average total in Cowboys games this season.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has three wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Chiefs have been favored by 2.5 points or more 10 times this season and are 3-7 ATS in those games.

Kansas City has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Chiefs score 4.5 more points per game (26.2) than the Cowboys give up (21.7).

When Kansas City scores more than 21.7 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Chiefs rack up 404.5 yards per game, 50.5 more yards than the 354.0 the Cowboys allow per contest.

Kansas City is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team picks up over 354.0 yards.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 20 times this season, three more turnovers than the Cowboys have forced (17).

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas has played nine games, with eight wins against the spread.

So far this year, the Cowboys have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more three times and are 3-0 ATS in those games.

Dallas' games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

This year the Cowboys rack up 7.5 more points per game (31.6) than the Chiefs surrender (24.1).

When Dallas records more than 24.1 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Cowboys average 433.9 yards per game, 60.7 more yards than the 373.2 the Chiefs allow.

Dallas is 8-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team churns out over 373.2 yards.

The Cowboys have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Chiefs.

Home and road insights

Kansas City has not covered the spread at home, and is 3-2 overall there, this year.

At home, the Chiefs are winless ATS (0-5) as 2.5-point favorites or more.

This year, in five home games, Kansas City has hit the over twice.

This season, Chiefs home games average 53.2 points, 2.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (56).

Away from home, Dallas is unbeaten against the spread and 3-1 overall.

On the road, the Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

In four away games this year, Dallas has hit the over twice.

The average total in Cowboys away games this season is 51.9 points, 4.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (56).

