November 18, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) will attempt to extend their three-game winning run versus the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) in Week 11.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Cowboys

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 56-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.
  • Dallas has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points in five of nine games this season.
  • Sunday's total is 1.8 points lower than the two team's combined 57.8 points per game average.
  • The 45.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.2 fewer than the 56 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Chiefs games this season is 53.8, 2.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 56.
  • The 56 over/under in this game is 4.0 points higher than the 52.0 average total in Cowboys games this season.
  • Kansas City has three wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
  • The Chiefs have been favored by 2.5 points or more 10 times this season and are 3-7 ATS in those games.
  • Kansas City has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Chiefs score 4.5 more points per game (26.2) than the Cowboys give up (21.7).
  • When Kansas City scores more than 21.7 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Chiefs rack up 404.5 yards per game, 50.5 more yards than the 354.0 the Cowboys allow per contest.
  • Kansas City is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team picks up over 354.0 yards.
  • The Chiefs have turned the ball over 20 times this season, three more turnovers than the Cowboys have forced (17).
  • Dallas has played nine games, with eight wins against the spread.
  • So far this year, the Cowboys have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more three times and are 3-0 ATS in those games.
  • Dallas' games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).
  • This year the Cowboys rack up 7.5 more points per game (31.6) than the Chiefs surrender (24.1).
  • When Dallas records more than 24.1 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Cowboys average 433.9 yards per game, 60.7 more yards than the 373.2 the Chiefs allow.
  • Dallas is 8-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team churns out over 373.2 yards.
  • The Cowboys have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Chiefs.

Home and road insights

  • Kansas City has not covered the spread at home, and is 3-2 overall there, this year.
  • At home, the Chiefs are winless ATS (0-5) as 2.5-point favorites or more.
  • This year, in five home games, Kansas City has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Chiefs home games average 53.2 points, 2.8 fewer than this contest's over/under (56).
  • Away from home, Dallas is unbeaten against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • On the road, the Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.
  • In four away games this year, Dallas has hit the over twice.
  • The average total in Cowboys away games this season is 51.9 points, 4.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (56).

