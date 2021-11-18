Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Kendrick Bourne for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Bourne's New England Patriots (6-4) and the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) meet in Week 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bourne has grabbed 33 passes for a team-high 520 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 43 times and averages 52.0 yards per game.

Bourne has been the target of 12.9% (43 total) of his team's 333 passing attempts this season.

With two targets in the red zone this season, Bourne has been on the receiving end of 4.2% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.3% of the time while running the football 45.7% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Bourne's matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Against the Falcons, Bourne totaled 11 receiving yards in single career matchup, 20.5 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Bourne did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Falcons.

The 256.3 passing yards the Falcons yield per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 19 passing TDs allowed this season, the Falcons defense is ranked 29th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Browns, Bourne was targeted four times and recorded four catches for 98 yards (24.5 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.

Bourne's stat line during his last three games includes 11 grabs for 170 yards and one touchdown. He put up 56.7 yards per game, and was targeted 15 times.

Bourne's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kendrick Bourne 43 12.9% 33 520 3 2 4.2% Jakobi Meyers 76 22.8% 50 483 1 8 16.7% Nelson Agholor 46 13.8% 24 356 2 5 10.4% Hunter Henry 42 12.6% 31 353 7 10 20.8%

Powered By Data Skrive