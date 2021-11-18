Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Kent State vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Kent State Golden Flashes (5-5, 0-0 MAC) and Akron Zips (2-8, 0-0 MAC) will face each other in clash of MAC rivals at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field in Akron, Ohio.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Kent State vs. Akron

Over/Under Insights

  • Kent State and its opponents have gone over the current 75-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.
  • Akron's games have gone over 75 points in only one opportunity this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.9, is 21.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 75.5 points per game, 0.5 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Golden Flashes and their opponents score an average of 67.2 points per game, 7.8 fewer than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Zips have averaged a total of 55.4 points, 19.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Kent State is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Golden Flashes have been favored by 13.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Kent State's games this year have hit the over in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Golden Flashes put up 7.2 fewer points per game (31.5) than the Zips surrender (38.7).
  • When Kent State records more than 38.7 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Golden Flashes rack up 20.1 more yards per game (474.2) than the Zips give up per matchup (454.1).
  • When Kent State piles up more than 454.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • This year, the Golden Flashes have eight turnovers, three fewer than the Zips have takeaways (11).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kent State at SISportsbook.
  • Akron is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Zips have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more six times this year and are 4-2 ATS in those matchups.
  • Akron has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Zips average 14.4 fewer points per game (22.4) than the Golden Flashes allow (36.8).
  • The Zips average 138.5 fewer yards per game (357.8) than the Golden Flashes give up (496.3).
  • This year the Zips have 15 turnovers, five fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (20).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Kent StateStatsAkron

31.5

Avg. Points Scored

22.4

36.8

Avg. Points Allowed

38.7

474.2

Avg. Total Yards

357.8

496.3

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

454.1

8

Giveaways

15

20

Takeaways

11