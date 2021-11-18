Publish date:
Kent State vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Kent State vs. Akron
Over/Under Insights
- Kent State and its opponents have gone over the current 75-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.
- Akron's games have gone over 75 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.9, is 21.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 75.5 points per game, 0.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Golden Flashes and their opponents score an average of 67.2 points per game, 7.8 fewer than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Zips have averaged a total of 55.4 points, 19.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Kent State Stats and Trends
- Kent State is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Golden Flashes have been favored by 13.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Kent State's games this year have hit the over in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Golden Flashes put up 7.2 fewer points per game (31.5) than the Zips surrender (38.7).
- When Kent State records more than 38.7 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Golden Flashes rack up 20.1 more yards per game (474.2) than the Zips give up per matchup (454.1).
- When Kent State piles up more than 454.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- This year, the Golden Flashes have eight turnovers, three fewer than the Zips have takeaways (11).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kent State at SISportsbook.
Akron Stats and Trends
- Akron is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Zips have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more six times this year and are 4-2 ATS in those matchups.
- Akron has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This year the Zips average 14.4 fewer points per game (22.4) than the Golden Flashes allow (36.8).
- The Zips average 138.5 fewer yards per game (357.8) than the Golden Flashes give up (496.3).
- This year the Zips have 15 turnovers, five fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (20).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Kent State
|Stats
|Akron
31.5
Avg. Points Scored
22.4
36.8
Avg. Points Allowed
38.7
474.2
Avg. Total Yards
357.8
496.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
454.1
8
Giveaways
15
20
Takeaways
11