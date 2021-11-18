The Kent State Golden Flashes (5-5, 0-0 MAC) and Akron Zips (2-8, 0-0 MAC) will face each other in clash of MAC rivals at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field in Akron, Ohio.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Kent State vs. Akron

Over/Under Insights

Kent State and its opponents have gone over the current 75-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.

Akron's games have gone over 75 points in only one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.9, is 21.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 75.5 points per game, 0.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The Golden Flashes and their opponents score an average of 67.2 points per game, 7.8 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Zips have averaged a total of 55.4 points, 19.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Kent State Stats and Trends

Kent State is 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Golden Flashes have been favored by 13.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Kent State's games this year have hit the over in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Golden Flashes put up 7.2 fewer points per game (31.5) than the Zips surrender (38.7).

When Kent State records more than 38.7 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Golden Flashes rack up 20.1 more yards per game (474.2) than the Zips give up per matchup (454.1).

When Kent State piles up more than 454.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year, the Golden Flashes have eight turnovers, three fewer than the Zips have takeaways (11).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kent State at SISportsbook.

Akron Stats and Trends

Akron is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Zips have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more six times this year and are 4-2 ATS in those matchups.

Akron has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year the Zips average 14.4 fewer points per game (22.4) than the Golden Flashes allow (36.8).

The Zips average 138.5 fewer yards per game (357.8) than the Golden Flashes give up (496.3).

This year the Zips have 15 turnovers, five fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (20).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats