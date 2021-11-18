It'll be the Kentucky Wildcats (7-3) against the New Mexico State Aggies (1-9) in college football play at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.

Odds for Kentucky vs. New Mexico State

Over/Under Insights

Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 60 points in three of 10 games this season.

New Mexico State and its opponents have combined to score more than 60 points in six of 10 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.3, is 9.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 63 points per game, three more than this contest's over/under.

Wildcats games have an average total of 51.7 points this season, 8.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Aggies have averaged a total of 59.9 points, 0.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Kentucky has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

Kentucky's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The Wildcats average 11.0 fewer points per game (29.2) than the Aggies allow (40.2).

When Kentucky scores more than 40.2 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Wildcats collect 81 fewer yards per game (394.4) than the Aggies give up per matchup (475.4).

Kentucky is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up more than 475.4 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 17 times this season, one more turnover than the Aggies have forced (16).

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

In New Mexico State's 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

This year, the Aggies are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 36 points or more.

New Mexico State's games this season have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

This year the Aggies rack up just 1.7 fewer points per game (21.1) than the Wildcats surrender (22.8).

New Mexico State is 5-0 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team puts up more than 22.8 points.

The Aggies rack up only 13.4 more yards per game (354.5) than the Wildcats allow (341.1).

When New Mexico State amasses more than 341.1 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 1-7 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over eight more times (14 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Season Stats