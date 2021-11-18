Publish date:
Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Atlanta vs. New England
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pitts has been targeted 64 times and has 40 catches, leading the Falcons with 606 yards (67.3 ypg) while hauling in one touchdown this season.
- Pitts has been the target of 19.3% (64 total) of his team's 331 passing attempts this season.
- Pitts has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 19.6% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons have called a pass in 60.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pitts' matchup with the Patriots.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New England
- The 236.8 passing yards the Patriots yield per game makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Patriots' defense is eighth in the league, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Pitts caught four passes for 60 yards (15 yards per reception) while being targeted seven times.
- Pitts has nine receptions (on 20 targets) for 135 yards over his last three outings, averaging 45.0 yards per game.
Pitts' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
64
19.3%
40
606
1
9
19.6%
Cordarrelle Patterson
49
14.8%
39
473
5
9
19.6%
Calvin Ridley
52
15.7%
31
281
2
10
21.7%
Olamide Zaccheaus
29
8.8%
15
194
3
5
10.9%
Powered By Data Skrive