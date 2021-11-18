Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Atlanta vs. New England

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted player props for Kyle Pitts ahead of his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. Pitts' Atlanta Falcons (4-5) and the New England Patriots (6-4) face off in a Week 11 matchup from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pitts has been targeted 64 times and has 40 catches, leading the Falcons with 606 yards (67.3 ypg) while hauling in one touchdown this season.
  • Pitts has been the target of 19.3% (64 total) of his team's 331 passing attempts this season.
  • Pitts has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 19.6% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons have called a pass in 60.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pitts' matchup with the Patriots.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New England

  • The 236.8 passing yards the Patriots yield per game makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Patriots' defense is eighth in the league, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Pitts caught four passes for 60 yards (15 yards per reception) while being targeted seven times.
  • Pitts has nine receptions (on 20 targets) for 135 yards over his last three outings, averaging 45.0 yards per game.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

64

19.3%

40

606

1

9

19.6%

Cordarrelle Patterson

49

14.8%

39

473

5

9

19.6%

Calvin Ridley

52

15.7%

31

281

2

10

21.7%

Olamide Zaccheaus

29

8.8%

15

194

3

5

10.9%

Powered By Data Skrive