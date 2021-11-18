Sportsbooks have posted player props for Kyle Pitts ahead of his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. Pitts' Atlanta Falcons (4-5) and the New England Patriots (6-4) face off in a Week 11 matchup from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pitts has been targeted 64 times and has 40 catches, leading the Falcons with 606 yards (67.3 ypg) while hauling in one touchdown this season.

Pitts has been the target of 19.3% (64 total) of his team's 331 passing attempts this season.

Pitts has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 19.6% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons have called a pass in 60.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New England

The 236.8 passing yards the Patriots yield per game makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Patriots' defense is eighth in the league, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Pitts caught four passes for 60 yards (15 yards per reception) while being targeted seven times.

Pitts has nine receptions (on 20 targets) for 135 yards over his last three outings, averaging 45.0 yards per game.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 64 19.3% 40 606 1 9 19.6% Cordarrelle Patterson 49 14.8% 39 473 5 9 19.6% Calvin Ridley 52 15.7% 31 281 2 10 21.7% Olamide Zaccheaus 29 8.8% 15 194 3 5 10.9%

