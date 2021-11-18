The Liberty Flames (7-3) will battle the No. 22 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (9-1) at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Liberty vs. Louisiana

Over/Under Insights

Liberty has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in five of nine games this season.

Louisiana's games have gone over 53.5 points in five of 10 chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 12.8 points lower than the two team's combined 66.3 points per game average.

This contest's total is 15.6 points more than the 37.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Flames games this season feature an average total of 57.4 points, a number 3.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.5-point total for this game is 3.8 points below the 57.3 points per game average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season.

Liberty Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Liberty is 5-4-0 this year.

The Flames have been favored by 4.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those games.

Liberty has hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times in nine games with a set point total).

The Flames put up 35.1 points per game, 15.9 more than the Ragin' Cajuns surrender per outing (19.2).

Liberty is 5-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 19.2 points.

The Flames rack up 446.5 yards per game, 88.7 more yards than the 357.8 the Ragin' Cajuns allow per matchup.

Liberty is 4-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team picks up over 357.8 yards.

This year, the Flames have turned the ball over 13 times, while the Ragin' Cajuns have forced 13.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Liberty at SISportsbook.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana has four wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Louisiana's games this season have hit the over on only two of 10 set point totals (20%).

The Ragin' Cajuns score 31.2 points per game, 12.5 more than the Flames allow (18.7).

Louisiana is 4-5 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.7 points.

The Ragin' Cajuns collect 103.5 more yards per game (420.1) than the Flames allow per matchup (316.6).

In games that Louisiana amasses over 316.6 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over eight times, two fewer times than the Flames have forced turnovers (10).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats