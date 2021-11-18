Publish date:
Liberty vs. Louisiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Liberty vs. Louisiana
Over/Under Insights
- Liberty has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in five of nine games this season.
- Louisiana's games have gone over 53.5 points in five of 10 chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 12.8 points lower than the two team's combined 66.3 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 15.6 points more than the 37.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Flames games this season feature an average total of 57.4 points, a number 3.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 53.5-point total for this game is 3.8 points below the 57.3 points per game average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season.
Liberty Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Liberty is 5-4-0 this year.
- The Flames have been favored by 4.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those games.
- Liberty has hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Flames put up 35.1 points per game, 15.9 more than the Ragin' Cajuns surrender per outing (19.2).
- Liberty is 5-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 19.2 points.
- The Flames rack up 446.5 yards per game, 88.7 more yards than the 357.8 the Ragin' Cajuns allow per matchup.
- Liberty is 4-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team picks up over 357.8 yards.
- This year, the Flames have turned the ball over 13 times, while the Ragin' Cajuns have forced 13.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Louisiana has four wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
- This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
- Louisiana's games this season have hit the over on only two of 10 set point totals (20%).
- The Ragin' Cajuns score 31.2 points per game, 12.5 more than the Flames allow (18.7).
- Louisiana is 4-5 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.7 points.
- The Ragin' Cajuns collect 103.5 more yards per game (420.1) than the Flames allow per matchup (316.6).
- In games that Louisiana amasses over 316.6 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over eight times, two fewer times than the Flames have forced turnovers (10).
Season Stats
|Liberty
|Stats
|Louisiana
35.1
Avg. Points Scored
31.2
18.7
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
446.5
Avg. Total Yards
420.1
316.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
357.8
13
Giveaways
8
10
Takeaways
13