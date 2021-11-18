The Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) and Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) will meet in a Week 11 NFL matchup.

Odds for Chargers vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in five of nine games this season.

Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 44 points per game, 2.5 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 0.6 points more than the 45.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Chargers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.9 points per game in 2020, 4.4 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 43.1 points, 3.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

In Los Angeles' nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Chargers score 3.7 more points per game (24.3) than the Steelers allow (20.6).

Los Angeles is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.6 points.

The Chargers average 21.3 more yards per game (370.2) than the Steelers give up per contest (348.9).

Los Angeles is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team totals over 348.9 yards.

The Chargers have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Steelers have forced (8).

Steelers stats and trends

In Pittsburgh's nine games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Steelers have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).

Pittsburgh has eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times in nine games with a set point total).

The Steelers put up 19.7 points per game, 5.6 fewer than the Chargers allow (25.3).

When Pittsburgh puts up more than 25.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Steelers rack up 30.0 fewer yards per game (331.1) than the Chargers allow per outing (361.1).

Pittsburgh is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall when the team amasses over 361.1 yards.

The Steelers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Chargers have 11 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 2-3 overall.

This season, in five home games, Los Angeles has hit the over twice.

This season, Chargers home games average 51.6 points, 5.1 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

Pittsburgh is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

Pittsburgh has not hit the over in three away games this season.

The average total in Steelers away games this season is 45.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

