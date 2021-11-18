Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) and Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) will meet in a Week 11 NFL matchup.

Odds for Chargers vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in five of nine games this season.
  • Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in one game this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 44 points per game, 2.5 less than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 0.6 points more than the 45.9 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Chargers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.9 points per game in 2020, 4.4 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 43.1 points, 3.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • In Los Angeles' nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).
  • This year, the Chargers score 3.7 more points per game (24.3) than the Steelers allow (20.6).
  • Los Angeles is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.6 points.
  • The Chargers average 21.3 more yards per game (370.2) than the Steelers give up per contest (348.9).
  • Los Angeles is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team totals over 348.9 yards.
  • The Chargers have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Steelers have forced (8).
  • In Pittsburgh's nine games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Steelers have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Pittsburgh has eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Steelers put up 19.7 points per game, 5.6 fewer than the Chargers allow (25.3).
  • When Pittsburgh puts up more than 25.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Steelers rack up 30.0 fewer yards per game (331.1) than the Chargers allow per outing (361.1).
  • Pittsburgh is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall when the team amasses over 361.1 yards.
  • The Steelers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Chargers have 11 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 2-3 overall.
  • This season, in five home games, Los Angeles has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Chargers home games average 51.6 points, 5.1 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).
  • Pittsburgh is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
  • Pittsburgh has not hit the over in three away games this season.
  • The average total in Steelers away games this season is 45.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

